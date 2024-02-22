Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has recovered from a bout of fatigue against Motherwell and is available for Saturday's trip to Rangers. He was withdrawn with cramp at half-time in the 2-0 victory at Tynecastle Park but has trained at Riccarton this week.

The news is a boost for the Edinburgh club as they look to extend a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions. They travel to Ibrox to take on the Premiership leaders and Baningime is now in contention to play. He has started the last seven games for Hearts and helped influence the recent run of impressive form.

They are again likely to be without defender Craig Halkett, who visited a specialist this week about a knee problem sustained in the Scottish Cup tie against Airdrie earlier this month. He has been kept out of first-team training sessions as a precaution whilst medical staff await the specialist's verdict.

Midfielder Peter Haring also remains unavailable. He was given an injection after suffering a knee injury against Livingston last month but the issue has not healed. Hearts have now decided to send him to a specialist for further examination. They will await the outcome of that appointment in the hope that Haring can return to the squad in the near future.