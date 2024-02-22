Hearts reach a decision on Kenneth Vargas' permanent transfer from CS Herediano
Hearts are poised to convert Kenneth Vargas' loan deal into a permanent transfer by invoking their option to sign the Costa Rican forward from Club Sport Herediano. Tynecastle officials are happy with the progress made by Vargas this season and believe he will develop further in the months and years ahead.
An agreement is already in place between Hearts and Herediano for the 21-year-old to move to Edinburgh on a long-term basis for a six-figure fee. The season-long loan negotiated last summer includes a purchase option which Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, and sporting director Joe Savage intend to trigger.
Vargas has made 31 appearances in maroon so far this season and scored six goals. His displays during the club's recent 12-match unbeaten run have been particularly impressive, with five of those six goals coming in his last nine outings. He has grown in strength as the season evolved, becoming a full internationalist with his country, and Hearts are keen to complete the necessary paperwork to bring him on board permanently this summer.
"It's definitely something we want to do. There is an agreement in principle in place," Naismith confirmed to the Edinburgh News. "It's more just about working out the deal. Kenneth has done very well and people forget how young he is. He hasn't been a professional for all that long. He has settled here better than most and we think he can get better and develop more in future. We want to keep him because we see him as a good addition."
Hearts must agree terms with Vargas on a long-term contract but the player is happy in Scotland and willing to stay. He is also keen to further his international career and feels playing in the Scottish Premiership can help in that department.