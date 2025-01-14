Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former keeper has provided his verdict on Hearts this season and shared a hilarious tale of what happened when he returned to Tynecastle a few years ago.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antti Niemi has shared a hilarious story about a return to watch to Hearts - as he provided his verdict on the season so far.

Neil Critchley’s side have picked up form under the new head coach but still sit 11th in the Premiership. They face a Scottish Cup trip to Brechin City this week before turning attentions back to league business vs Kilmarnock on January 25th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-goalkeeper Niemi is now a coach with the Finnish national team, featuring for Hearts between 1999-2002 before a move to Southampton. One of the things he’s famed for at Tynecastle is a now iconic radio phone-in call asking about his eligibility to play for Scotland.

A Hearts fan called to voice his shock that the star has not been called up for the Scotland national team. One problem was that he is from Finland, but it seemingly took him an age to cotton on. Former Scotland and Man United defender Arthur Albiston was the host that broke it to him that he was Finnish and that sparked the iconic line - ‘no, not finished, he’s from Finland.’

Upon returning to Hearts a few years ago, Niemi has now revealed on talkSPORT a phone call with the fan that told all. He said: “I actually went to a Hearts game a few years ago and I was in one of those lounges. Gary Locke was looking after me. I was in those lounges, giving out interviews, talking to the fans and the sponsors. A guy came up to me.

“He pulled me and said, listen, have you heard about this phone call? I was like, here we go again. Yeah, I've heard about it. What about it? He's like, ‘listen, it's my dearest friend who made that phone call.’ I was like, oh, really? ‘Yeah, he's really sorry about it.’ I said, why? It's funny. I don't mind. He said, ‘listen, is there any chance that you would speak to this guy?’ And he took his mobile phone. I was like, yeah, absolutely. And it was kind of a weird feeling because I recognised the voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I was like, tell me about it. And apparently he did it like after I think he had a few beers and he wanted to be funny. And he was kind of like a prank call. But he was counting on that the host will see through it, he will realise that, come on, it's not funny.

“But after a few minutes, he was like he realised that the host is totally buying it. And he's not realising that this is a joke. So you have to act it through all the way. But he was good. I said, don't worry. It's all good.”

Speaking on Hearts’ season to date, the ex-stopper has been stunned by the poor campaign in Gorgie, confirming he still keeps up to date with all things Jambos. He added: “ Like any other player I always look for results on Saturday, Sunday, Monday or whatever.

“All of my clubs, Rangers I am following, Hearts, Fulham, Southampton, I think it is totally normal that we do that. Hearts, it’s been a tough, tough season and nobody could see that coming. I am rooting for them and hoping they climb the table very soon.”