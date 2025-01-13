Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Congolese was in a joking mood when asked about a team-mate

Hearts have started 2025 with two wins and a draw and are yet to concede a goal this year. The improvement is encouraging after a tortuous second half of 2024. For midfielder Beni Baningime, there is still plenty work to be done to rid the club of relegation worries. He is grateful that midweek games are fewer after a punishing schedule through the autumn and winter, including European ties.

“I think recently we have been a lot better, ever since the matches have died down,” he said, reflecting on Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aberdeen. “There probably should be potentially four wins in a row, but that's football. We don't speak about potential.“It's what's happening right now and we just need to keep going.

“We are not losing many goals and I think that should be the identity of the team. You should stop conceding goals and obviously get your chances and take your chances. I thought we had a few chances on Sunday. In the second half, we had a few chances. Elton [Kabangu] had one. Jamie [McCart] hit the bar. I think it went to James [Wilson]. He took a bad touch and then obviously the penalty. There's a lot of good stuff and obviously we aim to improve and continue to get better.”

Victories are essential to push the Edinburgh club up from their current position of 11th in the Premiership. “Yes, 100 per cent,” agreed Baningime. “We shouldn't be in this position we are in but we are. For a strange reason, we are and we obviously take responsibility for that. We need to be turning the draws into wins, especially at the weekend, when you have an opportunity like that to score in the last minute.

“It's happened and I think hopefully we will turn it around and continue to turn the draws into wins and get up the table. I don't believe, with the ability and talent we have in the changing room, that we should be where we are. Ultimately, that doesn't mean anything. It's application - applying yourself in the right way and obviously your ability will finally show.”

Injury and illness have prevented Baningime getting the kind of sustained run in the Hearts team that he wants. He is hoping for better fortune in the second half of the campaign. “In the last game I was ill,” he said. “It's just been a strange season for me. It seems like I'm catching everything. Hopefully from now on it's smooth sailing and I'm fit and I'm not ill.

“I want to be playing games as much as possible, whenever the gaffer calls for me. There's a lot of great players here. Malachi Boateng didn't come on [on Sunday]. There's other players that didn't come on. So, ultimately, there are challenges for places. For me, it's just whenever the manager calls me then that's it.”

In amongst the seriousness of a relegation fight and fitness problems, Baningime is able to maintain a good sense of humour. This shines through when he is asked about the impending departure of Hearts’ Australian centre-back Kye Rowles to MLS side DC United.

“With Kye, what's happening with Kye?” smiled the midfielder. It is reiterated that he is close to leaving. “Oh is he?” replied Baningime. “I don't speak to him. I don't really like him. He doesn't like me either. I’m Congolese, he's Australian, so we don't like each other.

“But yeah, if Kye is leaving then I wish him all the best. If he is leaving then he's going to be a miss because what a great player he is - an international player. He likes to say it to me all the time that he is an international player and I'm not. But yeah, if he is leaving then he's going to be a great miss. It's a pleasure knowing him and I know that we'll stay in contact.”

