Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Kazakhstan international winger is a player in high demand

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are one of several clubs to hold talks aimed at signing the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov. Discussions have taken place with his club, Tobol Kostanay, over a six-figure transfer but the Tynecastle side also have other targets in that position.

Chesnokov, 25, holds 11 caps and has scored two goals for his country. Since joining Tobol in 2023, he has scored 19 goals in 63 appearances and claimed 10 assists. He is destined to leave the Kazakhstani side this year, with his contract due to expire in November. Hearts are keen to add more flair and creativity to their attack and Chesnokov is one of the options they are exploring. As things stand, they have yet to reach an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player’s representative, Yaroslav Zvarych, spoke to the Edinburgh News about negotiations. “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” he said. “Islam is one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan and we are working on the next step with the transfer window open. We are currently in the stage of negotiations over the offer from Hearts. They are interested and we do speak with them. We are moving forward with them already.

“Islam is a very interesting player who is extremely talented. He has a powerful left foot, a powerful shot and he does a big volume of work. He would be very suitable for Scottish football. He is very technical and he has established himself as one of the best players in Kazakhstan. He is a right-winger, more of an inverted winger who likes to go into the middle.”

READ MORE: Michael Steinwender talks take place as Hearts make their move

Hearts’ partnership with football data firm Jamestown Analytics helped identify Chesnokov as someone who could develop in the Scottish league. Kilmarnock were credited with an interest in him last month. Hungarian club Kisvárda and Turkish side Kasımpaşa have also been monitoring him. Hearts want a wide player to add to their squad and have also spoken with Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong about a pre-contract agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh club are currently pursuing a deal for the Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender and are in talks with his Swedish club, IFK Varnamo. So far this month, Hearts have signed striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise and centre-back Jamie McCart in a permanent deal from Rotherham United.