Third Hearts transfer in motion as Michael Steinwender talks take place

The Austrian is wanted at Tynecastle

Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender is wanted by Hearts as they seek a third new signing of the January transfer window. Talks have taken place between Tynecastle officials and Steinwender’s Swedish club, IFK Varnamo, and he is keen to spend the next chapter of his career in Scotland.

The 24-year-old played for Austrian sides Mattersburg, St Polten and Hartberg before moving to Varnamo last year. He helped the club avoid relegation from Sweden's Allsvenskan and is now being pursued by Hearts. The Edinburgh News understands the Edinburgh club are favourites to secure his signature despite interest from clubs in Denmark.

Steinwender has made more than 100 top-flight appearances in his career and his Varnamo contract runs until December 2026. The Tynecastle management team have tracked him for some time and believe he can strengthen their back line whilst developing into an key asset. The club's relationship with sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics helped identify the defender as someone who could progress his career in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts have already signed striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise and centre-back Jamie McCart in a permanent deal from Rotherham United. Steinwender could join them as the third new recruit this month. He is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and athletic and holds international youth caps for Austria at under-18 and under-19 level.

As a predominantly right-footed central defender, he will compete with Craig Halkett for that position whilst Frankie Kent recovers from a quad muscle injury. Talks between Hearts and Varnamo are understood to be progressing and could be concluded within the next few days.

