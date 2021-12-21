Armand Gnanduillet poised for Hearts exit as club listen to offers

Hearts will listen to offers for Armand Gnanduillet.

A number of clubs in the English Football League are interested in the 29-year-old, who has started only three league games so far this season.

He is eager to play more often and is now poised to leave Tynecastle Park 12 months after arriving as a free agent. His 18-month contract expires at the end of the current campaign and Hearts will listen to any transfer proposal in January, loan or permanent.

Gnanduillet’s role this term has predominantly been as a substitute with the Edinburgh club while other forwards like Liam Boyce, Ben Woodburn, Barrie McKay, Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven stand further ahead in the queue.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman was left on the bench during Saturday’s win at Dundee, with fellow substitute Jamie Walker introduced before scoring the only goal of the game on 75 minutes.

Gnanduillet’s reputation in England’s lower divisions remains strong after a particularly productive period with Blackpool during the 2019/20 season. He scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for the Lancashire club, who were then in League One and now sit 13th in the Championship.

He has cut a frustrated figure at Riccarton in recent months due to a lack of game time. He has started four games in total across all competitions, making a further 12 substitute appearances and scoring one goal.

His future is certain to lie away from Tynecastle if Hearts receive an acceptable offer for his services. They were already intending to recruit another attacker during the January window.