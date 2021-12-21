Hearts set to cancel January plans

Tynecastle officials are set to cancel plans for a winter trip to Spain.

The Edinburgh club are concerned about potential Covid-related restrictions and risks to their first-team squad if they travel whilst cases are rising throughout Europe.

They had intended to spend seven nights at a quiet location near Marbella in the south of Spain in the middle of next month. The purpose of the trip was for warm-weather training to prepare players for the second half of the season.

However, those arrangements won’t be followed through now due to the escalating Covid situation in the UK and beyond. Hearts will instead stay close to home and condition their players during the cinch Premiership’s forthcoming winter break.

Scotland’s top flight pauses for just over three weeks after Hearts play Hibs on January 3. Players at Riccarton will be given some time off immediately after the derby and will then resume training sessions to prepare for their next competitive match – the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Auchinleck Talbot on January 22.

January is not expected to be a hugely busy month for Hearts in the transfer market. The winter registration window opens on New Year’s Day and there is expected to be some coming and going at different times but there will be no massive overhaul.

Manager Robbie Neilson has stated publicly that he would like to add an attacker to his group, whilst winger Jamie Walker must decide whether he wants to leave Tynecastle to play more regularly.