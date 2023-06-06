Barrie McKay's operation explained as the Hearts forward recovers from surgery

Hearts forward Barrie McKay has undergone surgery on his ankle to sort a niggling injury issue. A post-season tidy-up operation took place last week, leaving McKay in a protective boot to allow the area to heal fully.

He is expected to recover in a matter of weeks and take part in pre-season training when it begins in earnest. The 28-year-old managed 49 appearances in the season just ended and scored four goals as Hearts finished fourth in the cinch Premiership.

Towards the end of the campaign, a minor ankle issue arose which required a small operation. That took place following the 1-1 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle Park on the final weekend. Doctors told McKay to rest to ensure the quickest possible recovery.

Hearts players are scheduled to report back to Riccarton on June 27 and will then begin their full pre-season training programme. They will play friendly matches during July instead of taking part in the Viaplay League Cup group stage, a consequence of the fact they have qualified for European competition.

The 2023/24 cinch Premiership begins on the weekend of August 5/6, and Hearts enter the Europa Conference League qualifying round just days later. They will play the first leg of the third qualifying round on August 10, with the return leg due seven days later.

The Edinburgh club are currently without a permanent manager as the board prepare to make a decision on who should take charge for next season. Interim manager Steven Naismith is the favourite, while Hammarby coach Marti Cifuentes is also a contender.