Beni Baningime handed surprise Hearts debut with XI given approval by many fans

Beni Baningime makes his Hearts debut v Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old was signed on Thursday from Everton on a three-year-deal and has trained just twice with his new side.

He begins in the midfield alongside Andy Halliday in a 3-4-3.

John Souttar also comes into the team having missed out against Cove Rangers, while Liam Boyce is flanked by Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly.

It is a big call from Neilson to throw his new signing into the first cinch Premiership game of the season against Celtic with Peter Haring on the bench.

@heartsstats: “Looks like 3-4-3 to me. Big game to throw Baningime straight in to, but like the look of this.2

@anthonyabrown: “A long time since a Hearts XI was met with such widespread approval among supporters. A bold move to throw Baningime in but they clearly feel he’s ready for it. A team that should ask plenty questions of Celtic.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Happy with the 11. Happy with the formation. Have to be at them and play with tempo.”

@DMcIver22: “Baningime getting his debut is huge. Into them Hearts. Absolutely into them.”

@siwypod: “That's what we like to see... 343. Good start”

@Liamr1874: “Strong team get right in amongst them.”

@ryan15269: “I like it.”