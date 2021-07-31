Beni Baningime handed surprise Hearts debut with XI given approval by many fans
Robbie Neilson has sprung a surprise by handing Beni Baningime his Hearts debut.
The 22-year-old was signed on Thursday from Everton on a three-year-deal and has trained just twice with his new side.
He begins in the midfield alongside Andy Halliday in a 3-4-3.
John Souttar also comes into the team having missed out against Cove Rangers, while Liam Boyce is flanked by Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly.
It is a big call from Neilson to throw his new signing into the first cinch Premiership game of the season against Celtic with Peter Haring on the bench.
@heartsstats: “Looks like 3-4-3 to me. Big game to throw Baningime straight in to, but like the look of this.2
@anthonyabrown: “A long time since a Hearts XI was met with such widespread approval among supporters. A bold move to throw Baningime in but they clearly feel he’s ready for it. A team that should ask plenty questions of Celtic.”
@ThisMyStoryPod: “Happy with the 11. Happy with the formation. Have to be at them and play with tempo.”
@DMcIver22: “Baningime getting his debut is huge. Into them Hearts. Absolutely into them.”
@siwypod: “That's what we like to see... 343. Good start”
@Liamr1874: “Strong team get right in amongst them.”
@ryan15269: “I like it.”
@CraigAHamil: “Absolutely b*****t mental not starting Haring. Guy has never ever put a foot wrong in a Celtic game. Our most intelligent player and knows how to play well against this opponent. I've all the confidence in the new guy but that's a baptism of fire if ever there was.”