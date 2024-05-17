Club reach an agreement with their influential midfielder.

Beni Baningime has committed his future to Hearts by signing a new contract tying him to the club until summer 2026.

Following months of deliberation, the Congolese midfielder has put pen to paper to remain at Tynecastle Park. Hearts initially offered Baningime a new deal late last year and waited patiently for a final decision from the player. He returned to action last August after 17 months out with a cruciate ligament injury and gradually reclaimed a regular starting place in head coach Steven Naismith’s team.

Now, with his existing deal due to expire, he will stay with the Edinburgh club for the next two seasons. Naismith said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got this sorted and Beni has committed his future to the club.

“I think everyone can see that he is now getting back to his best on the pitch, which was always going to take a bit of time given the rehabilitation process he had to go through. The exciting thing for me is that Beni is only going to get better. There is more to come from him and that bodes very well for the team heading into next season.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “It’s a real sign of intent ahead of another big season to get an established senior player like Beni to commit his future to the club. The impact he’s made since coming here has been huge, not just on the pitch but in the dressing room too, so we’re delighted he’s staying.