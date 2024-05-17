Goals (so far): 28

Lawrence Shankland has once again commanded the spotlight following his latest performance against for Hearts.

Celtic may have snatched the headlines after being crowned Scottish Premiership champions but Hearts and Lawrence Shankland are once again in the spotlight. The 28-year-old hit a late goal in the Jambos’ midweek clash with St Mirren to take the game to 2-2 and notch his 30th Jambos goal of the season.

His blistering form this term has turned a lot of heads at rival clubs, and interest is building ahead of the summer transfer window. Shankland’s contract with Hearts is due to expire next year and he has attracted interest from teams in Scotland, as well as across the border and around Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his latest performance for the Jambos, the striker has once again earned high praise from pundits. Speaking on Sportscene, former Hearts and Scotland attacker Neil McCann was full of praise for the striker.

He said: "Superlatives are becoming harder to come by when talking about Lawrence. His goal last week was his 30th for the season including his Scotland goal but it wasn't the cleanest strike, tonight was just a typically brilliant goal from Lawrence Shankland.

"It shows you what type of striker he is, he's so instinctive, he scores right, left, headers, instinctive goal-scorers’ goals, brilliant goals — there's so much to speak about that is good about Lawrence Shankland. I'm really hoping I'm talking about him next season after scoring some wonderful goals for us [Scotland] at the Euros."

Former Celtic and Aberdeen defender Charlie Mulgrew echoed the sentiment and described Shankland as ‘Scotland’s best striker’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad