Beni Baningime is fit and ready for competitive action with Hearts after playing his first match in more than three months. The Congolese midfielder took part in a closed-door game against St Johnstone as he comfortably came through a 45-minute outing.

Baningime’s last appearance was on 18 May as Hearts drew 3-3 with Rangers in the final game of last season’s Premiership. He missed the pre-season programme because of an injury at the top of his calf but took an injection last month to accelerate his recovery. He is now back in full training and took part in the bounce match against Saints as Hearts won 4-2.

Hearts have missed his influence in midfield during a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign. After nine new signings, they drew their first Premiership fixture with Rangers but have since lost six competitive games in a row. Head coach Steven Naismith is glad to see Baningime available for selection once again.

“It’s brilliant he is back. I think him and Calem [Nieuwenhof] have probably been our biggest misses,” Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “With the turnover of players and new guys coming in, I think we have massively missed Beni and Calem. They give us a calmness in possession and they are very good out of possession and we have missed that.

“We didn’t foresee Beni being out for this long when he came back for pre-season. He has worked hard, he is now back in full training and we class him as being fit and ready to play now. In terms of minutes, we need to see how much he can contribute.

“In the past, when Beni has come back from an injury, straight away you get his quality and calmness on the ball. It’s then how long and the level he can last in terms of fitness. We will manage that but it’s brilliant to have him back. Even in the last three days of training, you can see he’s got that excitement that he is here now and back playing.

“He looked good in the bounce game. He played 45 minutes and cruised it, really.”