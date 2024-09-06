SNS Group

Bounce game for players not on international duty

Hearts beat St Johnstone 4-2 in a closed-door game on Thursday as players were given a workout during the international break. Those not representing their countries were involved in the game designed to give people extra game time with domestic fixtures paused this weekend.

Hearts were without Scotland players Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland, the Costa Rican pair Kenneth Vargas and Gerald Taylor, plus the Australian duo Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin.

Spanish forward Musa Drammeh, a summer arrival from Sevilla’s B team, scored twice for the Tynecastle side as he looks to make an impact at first-team level. He has yet to make a competitive appearace for his new club but is gradually improving behind the scenes.

Midfielder Jorge Grant also scored in the bounce match and was heavily involved in Hearts’ other goal. He ran through to clip the ball beyond the Saints goalkeeper before it struck a post and rebounded into the net off a defender.

The Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was happy with what his squad got from the 90 minutes. They will look to kickstart their season when domestic action resumes next weekend.

“It was really good, a good performance with good energy,” Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “Musa scored two and Granty scored two, although I think one of Granty’s might have been an own goal. It was a useful exercise for us overall so it was pleasing.”

