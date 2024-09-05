NW

The Edinburgh club have submitted their lists for the league phase

Hearts have registered a total of 42 players with UEFA for their impending Conference League campaign. Clubs are obliged to submit an A list and a B list of players to meet stipulations and ensure they have the correct quota of home-grown talent.

Coaches at Riccarton have registered midfielder Beni Baningime and Andrés Salazar this time after both players missed the Europa League play-off against Viktoria Plzen. Baningime is still recovering from a leg injury and Salazar had visa issues at the time.

However, there is no place for Calem Nieuwenhof, Musa Drammeh or Ryan Fulton in Hearts’ squad. Nieuwenhof, the Australian midfielder, has not played since March because of a hamstring injury and his absence is not good news for head coach Steven Naismith. Spanish forward Drammeh has struggled to establish himself since arriving in the summer, and Fulton is third-choice goalkeeper but his place has gone to 16-year-old Coupar Wilkie.

A number of teenagers from the club’s B team and under-18 side have been registered as part of the B list. Hearts face six Conference League ties in total during October, November and December. They will travel for away matches against Dinamo Minsk of Belarus (to be played in Azerbaijan), Belgian club Cercle Brugge and Danish side FC Copenhagen, plus they face home ties against Heidenheim from Germany, Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia and Romanian club Petrocub.

The full Hearts European squad is listed below (* denotes B list player):

GOALKEEPERS

Craig Gordon, Zander Clark, Coupar Wilkie*

DEFENDERS

Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Daniel Oyegoke, Kye Rowles, James Penrice, Andres Salazar, Gerald Taylor, Luke Rathie*, Adam Forrester*, Lucas Smith*, Matthew Gillies*, Louie Selfridge*

MIDFIELDERS

Beni Baningime, Jorge Grant, Cammy Devlin, Blair Spittal, Alan Forrest, Malachi Boateng, Finlay Pollock*, Macaulay Tait*, Ethan Drysdale*, Ryan Duncan*, Kenzie Nair*, Gregor Crookston*, Mackenzie Ross*, Gus Stevenson*, Owen Muirhead*

FORWARDS

Lawrence Shankland, Barrie McKay, Yutaro Oda, Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce, Kenneth Vargas, James Wilson*, Callum Sandilands*, Kai Smutek*, Bobbie McLuckie*, Szymon Plesiewicz*