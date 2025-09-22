Beni Baningime, the Hearts contract and the international mystery

New deal for the DR Congo-born midfielder is a key issue

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditional holding midfielders with proper authority and infectious enthusiasm are hard to find. Hearts have one in Beni Baningime. He is a quietly-efficient member of the team whose presence is badly missed whenever he is absent. Tynecastle officials will undoubtedly want to open contract talks to keep the 27-year-old as he approaches the peak years of his career.

Baningime agreed a two-year extension with Hearts back in May 2024 having initially joined from Everton in 2021. He is now in the final months of that agreement and can legally speak to other interested clubs from January. There is no need for panic given this is merely September, but keeping Baningime must surely be high on Hearts’ agenda. Quite simply, they don’t look the same without the influential No.6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He may not want to stay beyond the end of the current campaign if a more lucrative move elsewhere arises. That possibility is outwith Hearts’ control. Club management, coaches, players and fans recognise Baningime’s value to the cause, though. He has helped underpin a rise to the top of the William Hill Premiership as confidence builds in Gorgie with new investor Tony Bloom driving the club forward.

Baningime recorded an average rating of 7.68 out of 10 in his last six league starts for Hearts. One game he didn’t start was against Motherwell at Tynecastle last month. With the hosts 3-0 down, he was introduced as a half-time substitute and helped inspire a fightback as McInnes’ side recovered to draw 3-3. Two-goal Portuguese forward Claudio Braga took the fans’ acclaim at full-time, but Baningime’s impact was equally vital.

His strengths are intercepting and recycling possession, keeping the ball moving in a simple but effective fashion. Baningime’s overall passing accuracy this season sits at 84 per cent. He has been dispossessed only once. He may not contribute stacks of goals or even assists, yet there isn’t a Hearts team-mate who does not appreciate his presence in midfield. Most recently, that calm assurance was a crucial component of the 2-0 over Rangers at Ibrox.

Perhaps excitement generated by Bloom’s investment, plus claims that Hearts can produce a long-term challenge to Celtic and Rangers, might persuade the amiable Baningime to sign another extension. The longer his team remain at the Premiership summit, the greater the chances, one would expect. So far, there have not been any formal discussions with the player. “There hasn't been anything, no,” confirmed Baningime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cup chance as DR Congo push in Africa qualifiers

Taking all of the above into consideration, it is something of an international mystery that Baningime has never represented his country, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He was born in the capital, Kinshasa, and grew up in the city’s Lemba commune before moving to England at the age of eight. The music, dancing, culture and football there created a strong affinity with his African roots until rioting and civil unrest made his parents seek a better life.

DR Congo has a vast population of 112 million people and called up Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri for an international debut in 2023. They sit second in their World Cup qualifying group behind Senegal and are pushing to make history by reaching next summer’s finals. They have distinguished central midfielders like Samuel Moutoussamy of Greek club Atromitos, Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki and Charles Pickel of Espanyol currently in the squad. That said, it is surprising that Baningime has not been capped at some point. It would appear his countrymen haven’t even made an approach.

“There is nothing. They haven't contacted me, so right now I'm just focused on Hearts and that's it. I haven't had any contact from them,” he said. “I don't have a decision to make because I haven't had contact from them.” Asked if he would be happy to receive a call from the Congolese, he explained his position.

“I'll have to speak with my parents because that was one of the reasons why a long time ago I didn't go, so I'd like to see their response. I'm very big on family and parents and making decisions together, so there's going to have to be a decision, but right now there is no decision because they haven't come in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, Baningime will continue using international breaks to rest and refocus on club matters. Which club beyond next summer remains to be seen. He has already proven he doesn’t need international exposure to thrive in a Hearts shirt. All the more reason to begin those new contract talks and at least ask the question.

READ MORE: Scouting mission for Hearts coach McInnes

READ MORE: Hearts show faith in new signing