Edinburgh club are ready to resume their league campaign at Tynecastle

Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership match between Falkirk and Hibs arrives at an ideal juncture for Hearts, giving head coach Derek McInnes the chance to spy on his team’s next two opponents. McInnes will attend the game at the Falkirk Stadium on a scouting mission with Falkirk due at Tynecastle Park this Saturday and Hibs visiting seven days later.

The Hibs fixture will be given plenty care and attention next week as McInnes fully understands the importance of Edinburgh derbies. Hearts’ primary focus for the next few days will be on newly-promoted Falkirk, though. Manager John McGlynn has overseen a win, a draw and two defeats since guiding the club back to the Premiership after a 15-year absence and Hearts intend to be thoroughly prepared to tackle them.

After a free weekend whilst Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals took place, Hearts will be two weeks without a competitive game by the time Falkirk arrive in Gorgie. The 2-0 win over Rangers last weekend was the Tynecastle side’s first at Ibrox since 2014 and was warmly received by supporters. However, the wait to follow up that result has been frustrating for management and players at Riccarton.

“Obviously, we don't move on until this Saturday so we need to wait for that,” explained McInnes, speaking to the Edinburgh News. “There is work already being done to prepare for that. I will get to see Falkirk on Tuesday against Hibs. I've seen them in the flesh a couple of times already this season but every game is a different challenge. Like any newly-promoted team, they come up with an extra zest and enthusiasm. They beat Aberdeen and any newly-promoted team that can go to Pittodrie and get a result deserves respect. That game will need our full attention.”

Hearts played a closed-door friendly against Ayr United at Tynecastle last Wednesday in preparation for back-to-back home games. They sit joint-top of the Premiership alongside Celtic and are eager to build on a strong start to the 2025/26 league campaign after four wins and a draw.

The bounce game allowed some players recovering from injury to get useful game time alongside others who had been restricted to little first-team action in recent weeks. Michael Steinwender, Stephen Kingsley, Sabah Kerjota, Tomas Magnusson, Sander Kartum, Calem Nieuwenhof, James Wilson and Pierre Landry Kabore all played. Jamie McCart was also involved after making his injury comeback as a late substitute at Ibrox following an ankle problem.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink also faced Ayr and could be in contention for a place in the Hearts squad against Falkirk. Oisin McEntee deputised at right-back in recent matches but he has been nursing a foot injury. Borchgrevink is fit after a thigh problem and is pushing for a return to competitive action having been out since early August.

McInnes is managing a 29-man first-team group at the moment and is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting line-up after the win at Rangers. McEntee’s injury will be monitored as he continues to receive treatment. “There isn't a problem with any of the boys who aren't stripped. It's just horses for courses,” said the manager.

