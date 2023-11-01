Following their 2-1 defeat in Ibrox last weekend, Steven NAismith had been hoping his team would put in a dominant and momentum changing performance.

Finally, after 79 minutes, the Jambos faithful finally saw their rewards as Kenneth Vargas scored his first goal in maroon.

They had not been without their attempts with shots from Lawrence Shankland, Calem Nieuwenhof and alike all saw their efforts fall flat.

The Jambos were enjoying around 80% of the possession but for whatever had not been able to find the back of the net until the Costa Rican netted a cross from Jorge Grant.

Nasty head collisions were unfortunately suffered by Kye Rowles and Alex Lowry from the Hearts camp and Miles Welch-Hayes from Livingston but all were seen walking shortly after the respective incidents.

It will not have been quite the standout performance Naismith would have asked for ahead of Sunday's semi-final but the three points were secured and they've jumped back up to fourth in the league.

Here are some of the best fan, player and manager moments from the Hibees win...

