Here’s some of the best snaps from a memorable night under the Tynecastle lights between Hearts and Aberdeen.

Hearts’ Premiership campaign has started with the bold and the brave with a 2-0 win against Aberdeen.

Amid bullish claims of toppling the Old Firm from new investor Tony Bloom, head coach Derek McInnes and his legion of new recruits ran over the top of 2025’s Scottish Cup winners at a bouncing Tynecastle. Graeme Shinnie own goal’s and Stuart Findlay’s header sealed a perfect start to the league campaign on home soil as Bloom, an imminent signing and SPFL chief Neil Doncaster watched on.

McInnes said post match: “I thought we started the game strong, deservedly went in front. Probably should have went in at half-time maybe with another one, a real advantage. I thought we were worthy of that, to be honest. It's a real blow with Lawrence's goal getting chopped off, because honestly, it was such a sweet moment, a moment of real quality.

“The stadium were up for it and there was obviously that psychological blow getting the lads in at half-time about having to go again, because how we would have felt from that and the lift Aberdeen would have got. For all I thought we were the stronger team in the first half, it was only a one goal difference. And in these conditions and the quality Aberdeen have got, you're never really set. I didn't think we were great second half. We waited to see Aberdeen's kind of changes, and we made our change. We always had the intention to go to a back four at the right time. We wanted to try and win the game or to see the game out. And we made the four changes. I thought we were better from then, to be honest, in the game. And I thought that once we got the second goal, I thought we managed the game brilliantly. We got a lot of what I was hoping for.”

Here are some of the best photos from the game

Hearts signing in waiting, Pierre Landry Kabore, arrives for the game

1. New recruit

Hearts signing in waiting, Pierre Landry Kabore, arrives for the game | SNS Group

Some throw in extra steps are widely pointed out by the Hearts support.

2. No room for extra

Some throw in extra steps are widely pointed out by the Hearts support. | SNS Group

Hearts' Harry Milne (R) and Oisin McEntee (L) celebrate after Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal

3. The opener

Hearts' Harry Milne (R) and Oisin McEntee (L) celebrate after Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal | SNS Group

Hearts' Harry Milne (R) and Lawrence Shankland (L) celebrate after Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal

4. Making a difference

Hearts' Harry Milne (R) and Lawrence Shankland (L) celebrate after Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal | SNS Group

