The Tynecastle midfielder has missed the last four Scottish Premiership matches, including the Edinburgh derby

Four games since concussion interrupted Cammy Devlin’s season, the Hearts midfielder is at a key stage in his recovery. He progressed through medical protocols relating to his head knock and intends to take part in a full training session at Riccarton this morning for the first time since the injury.

Provided he comes through it with no adverse reaction, and continues to train throughout this week, Devlin could return to action when Hearts host Dundee in Friday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final. His infleunce in midfield has been missed by the Tynecastle side lately, making today an important and pivotal point in the Australian’s recuperation.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley said Devlin’s health improved over the weekend after reporting last week that the player was still suffering from headaches. Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs was the fourth successive match Devlin missed after suffering a knock to the head in a challenge with St Mirren’s Richard Taylor on 10 February. He has been unable to complete concussion protocol without a reaction since then.

Hearts will not take any risks but Critchley would like him available to face Dundee. “We would hope so, yes,” said the manager. “He's feeling better so he was in on Saturday. We'll hope to step him up this week and see if he can respond and be involved for Friday. We'll see because we're in for training today. Hopefully, he can train with the group.”

Devlin has made 33 appearances for Hearts so far this season and became a key player following Critchley’s arrival in Edinburgh last October. His midfield performances underpinned a solid run of form through the winter, which helped the club climb out of the Premiership relegation zone and push towards the top six.

Scottish Cup and Hampden target lies ahead for the Gorgie club

Hearts still harbour European aspirations despite Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Easter Road. Critchley is hopeful that Devlin’s return will provide a boost to propel them towards the top four. First, they must deal with Friday’s cup tie, which offers the chance to recover from defeat at Easter Road and earn a semi-final spot at Hampden Park next month.

Critchley commented at full-time on Sunday that the race for the top six will likely be a close affair. “Yes, definitely,” said the Hearts manager. “I think it'll go down, possibly, to the last weekend. I think there's four games to go now before the split, and it's very tight, so every point matters. We've lost an opportunity today to get back into the top six, but hopefully we have to show a response from this and go again. We've been on a good run. Today's a huge disappointment and it's up to us now to show a response.

“It's a bad defeat. It's a derby defeat so it's not nice at all. The players have had enough praise in the last few months. Today, we'll get criticised and rightly so for the way we played in the second half. That was not us on the pitch. But we've taken six points from nine this week. We'd have liked to have taken nine. We'd have liked to have taken six points and maybe in a different way as well. However, we've still got games to go to get to the top six and find us in the split. And that's our focus after a really important game in the Cup next Friday night.”