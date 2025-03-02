Sunday’s match at Easter Road finished 2-1 for the hosts

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley explained why his team lost the Edinburgh derby following their 2-1 loss against Hibs at Easter Road. The Englishman also discussed inevitable criticism from fans over the result, and issued a message to player.

Martin Boyle’s early goal for Hibs was quickly cancelled out by Jorge Grant in a frantic early period of the game. Jack Iredale won the match in spectacular fashion with a dipping volley on 73 minutes, leaving Hearts with only one win in their last eight matches against their Capital rivals.

The Tynecastle side were the stronger side in the first half but Hibs took control after the interval, and Critchley did not feel his team deserved anything from the match. “Not with our second-half performance, no,” he commented. “For the first half, we were a slightly better team, had good control of the game, played the game how we wanted to play after giving away a really poor first goal.

“In the second half, I think we just lost belief in what we were doing a little bit, which is not like us. If you don't get your defensive organisation right, and you don't then keep the ball, that allows the opposition to build momentum in the game. That's what happened. We've taken a great strike to win the game, but I was really disappointed with how we played the game in the second half.

“I don't think it's a lack of commitment or competing. You've got to compete in different ways. It's inevitable that, if you don't defend well as a team, and you're not organised and we become passive, and then you give the ball away when you get it as well, you don't show enough belief in what you're doing or your quality suffers.

“Then you keep sending the ball back to the opposition, and it becomes more of a transitional game, which suits Hibs. The game suited us in the first half, the game suited them in the second half. And we have to learn from that. We have to do much better than what we've done today. Last time we went on a run after losing a derby. Hopefully, we can do that again.

“It's a bad defeat. It's a derby defeat so it's not nice at all. The players have had enough praise in the last few months. Today, we'll get criticised and rightly so for the way we played in the second half. That was not us on the pitch. But we've taken six points from nine this week. We'd have liked to have taken nine. We'd have liked to have taken six points and maybe in a different way as well. However, we've still got games to go to get to the top six and find us in the split. And that's our focus after a really important game in the Cup next Friday night.”

Critchley expanded on the criticism which will come his and Hearts’ way. “Yes, there's a fallout after every derby game, isn't there? But it's my job to keep as balanced as possible and I know that's difficult because emotions run high and everyone has an opinion,” he remarked.

“I have to make sure that I block out some of that noise and watch the game and speak to the players and take responsibility for what we didn't do well enough. We have to learn from it and do better at it. It's as simple as that. Whenever you lose a big game, there's always going to be criticism, whether that's justified or not or whether it's right or not. It just happens.”

The result leaves Hearts in the bottom six of the Premiership and Critchley’s message to players is that they must respond accordingly to the disappointment. The top-six battle continues to intensify. “Yes, definitely,” said the manager. “I think it'll go down, possibly, to the last weekend. I think there's four games to go now before the split, and it's very tight, so every point matters. We've lost an opportunity today to get back into the top six, but hopefully we have to show a response from this and go again. We've been on a good run. Today's a huge disappointment and it's up to us now to show a response.”

After three Edinburgh derbies so far this season, Hearts remain winless in the fixture. Critchley stressed there is not a mental block when it comes to Hibs. “No, I don't think it's at that stage yet,” he said. “Whatever team you're playing, whoever you're playing, you have to show the right mentality in every game. In the first half I felt we did, the second half we didn't.

“For us to become the team I want us to become in the future, our identity, you can see it's sort of in a transitional moment and we've got to get better at becoming the team that we want to become for the whole game. That takes quality, that takes the right belief, the right mentality in what you're doing. We suffered because of our defensive organisation and our quality in the second half.”