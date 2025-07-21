Premier Sports Cup goals please Tynecastle manager Derek McInnes

Size and aggression is already a notable Hearts theme as a focus on set-pieces brings rewards in the Premier Sports Cup. Twelve goals in three group games so far have been notable for the impact of set-plays, both directly and indirectly, under new head coach Derek McInnes.

Hearts appointed Ross Grant as their first specialised set-piece coach last month and his influence is already clear. Five of the 12 goals scored against Dunfermline, Hamilton and Stirling Albion stemmed from corner-kicks - underlining both Grant’s value and the physicality of the new-look Tynecastle side.

Stephen Kingsley converted Harry Milne’s corner with a cushioned volley in the 4-1 win against Dunfermline, and Blair Spittal’s delivery was headed home by debutant Stuart Findlay to begin a 4-0 victory over Hamilton three days later. On Saturday at Stirling Albion, Hearts quickly recycled the ball following a corner-kick as Alexandros Kyziridis crossed for Craig Halkett’s headed opening goal. Another second-phase following a corner ended with Halkett heading downwards for Claudio Braga to convert the second. The scoring finished at 4-0 when Halkett’s header from Yan Dhanda’s corner crossed the line.

For those who welcome the proverbial ‘Big Physical Hearts’ moniker, the forthcoming William Hill Premiership campaign could be interesting. Eight players likely to feature regularly for the Edinburgh club stand above 6ft tall: Defenders Halkett, Findlay, Milne, Frankie Kent, Jamie McCart and Michael Steinwender, plus midfielder Oisin McEntee and striker Lawrence Shankland.

Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, McInnes makes no apology about ensuring his team carry size and presence. It is something he prioritises along with assistants Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald. Hearts’ final Premier Sports Cup Group E tie against Dumbarton at Tynecastle is on Wednesday, and the new league campaign begins on Monday, 4 August, against Aberdeen. Grant’s set-play expertise is proving useful and management intend to utilise that avenue to score more goals.

“Yes, absolutely,” said McInnes. “I think in pre-season games you're looking for that, plus also one or two that we've had to defend, although maybe not so much the case on Saturday. I think we look pretty secure with that work. We've got good size. On Saturday we had McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Shankland, all these guys need dealt with at set-pieces. If you're playing with three centre-backs then there's another one, whether that's big Michael Steinwender or Frankie Kent as well.

“You've got Jamie McCart coming back from injury, who I've always thought was good in the opposition box as well. Like every team, you want to make sure you have that threat. I think it's important. It can be the difference between no points and one point, or one point and three points. I'd like us to have a reputation of being really strong at set-plays. Ross has clearly had an influence on that.

“Sometimes, as a staff, you go into a new club and you inherit boys. Even from a set-play point of view, we're all kind of rubbing our hands at the actual size and aggression we've got. Big Stu has a goal already, but he went through the whole of last season at Kilmarnock and he didn't get a goal. He was injured a lot of the time last season but we had others at Kilmarnock like Joe Wright, Robbie Deas, Corrie Ndaba and Kyle Vassell. We obviously had good size and we had good set-play takers, so I know the benefit we can get from that. Hopefully that can continue and get a reputation for it.”

The primary aim this week is to earn that Premier Sports Cup last-16 seeding. The three group winners with the best records are seeded for the knockout round alongside Scotland’s five European entrants. With three wins from three, 12 goals scored and only one conceded, Hearts know they are pretty much there if they beat Dumbarton.

“Yes, that was the intention which we spoke about,” confirmed McInnes. “We had a meeting before the first League Cup game and we said: 'Look, the job is to improve as we go through the section, win the games, try to keep as many clean sheets as possible, try to show a wee hint of what we want to try and be, but the main criteria is just to go and win the group. If you can get seeded with that, even better.'”

Scottish Premiership season 2025/26 will see a different Hearts side

No-one should suggest Hearts are even close to the team McInnes wants after three wins against lower-division opponents. So far, there are plenty positives for McInnes and his coaches as they assess players, tactics, and formations. They will change between a four-man defence and a five throughout the season ahead.

“There is the opportunity to flip between a back four and a five,” explained the head coach. “Sometimes, depending on our position, we'll do that because we have that flexibility. We had [midfielder] Beni Baningime out [injured] on Saturday. It was always going to be Cammy [Devlin] and Oisin who started in midfield. We thought they needed more minutes after Beni playing in the last couple of games. I think we've got players who can look after the ball, win it in the air, and feed players who can be ball carriers.

“It's my job to be critical. It's my job to demand a bit more and expect a bit more, but we have scored 12 goals with one conceded. We should have scored more. I think the fans are turning up still finding out about this Hearts team. I want us to be a team that are hard to play against. I think every team hasn't really enjoyed playing against us, but we accept there are going to be bigger challenges. I just want us to get into the habit of, whatever system we play, whatever opponent we play, there are wee nuances and habits that just become natural and habitual.

“You want that work and influence on the team. A few weeks ago, they didn't know me, I didn't know a lot of them, we were trying to integrate and manage a bigger squad, integrate new signings whilst still trying to win games. I think if you actually look back to where we were three and a half weeks ago, we've got to be pleased with this outcome at the minute.”