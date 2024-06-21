The attacking midfielder has signed for Hearts. | SNS Group

Hearts’ latest transfer recruit has been unveiled.

Blair Spittal hopes to show the maturity in his game after sealing a move to Hearts.

The attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal after leaving Motherwell at the end of his Fir Park contract. He netted 13 times in all competitions and ranked second in the Premiership for assists last season, with Hearts head coach Steven Naismith moving to secure his services alongside James Penrice and Ryan Fulton, who have been unveiled this week. Playmaker Yan Dhanda has also signed a pre-contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spittal has also featured for Queen’s Park, Partick Thistle, Dundee United and Ross County in Scottish football, with his hope that he can show the experience he now carries. He told Hearts TV of how the move came about: “I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted to be joining such a massive club.

“It’s been in the background for the last couple of months so to finally be here is a good feeling. The position that I play in is one that’s judged by the numbers. Last season was a productive one for myself and it’s one that I’m looking to carry on.

It was straightforward to be honest. After one conversation with the manager, I knew I wanted to come here. This is a club that keeps moving forward and it was an offer I couldn’t turn down to come here.

“I’ve experienced a lot in football, with a few ups and downs along the way. I feel as though I’ve really matured over the last couple of years, and I think my performances have shown that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve started taking on more responsibility and enjoyed my career so far. Hopefully the next few years can bring more highlights. Coming in, I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting myself established here.

“For pre-season it’s about settling in and taking it from there. There’s a lot to look forward to, especially European football. I got a wee taste of that with Motherwell so I’m looking forward to that here and seeing where it takes me. Tenerife will be good, I’m excited to get to it.”

One player Spittal will be tasked with supplying scoring opportunities for is Lawrence Shankland. The pair linked up at Queen’s Park at the start of their careers, and the new signing can’t wait to do so again.