Boost for Hearts on Alexandros Kyziridis and Jamie McCart

Defender will miss the start of the Scottish Premiership season 2025/26 but recovery time is less

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ initial fears that defender Jamie McCart would be sidelined for three months with a ligament injury have eased following a medical review. Surgeons decided after studying scans of the player’s knee that he does not require an operation and could therefore return in around eight weeks rather than 12.

The news is a boost to the Edinburgh club, who were told just a few days ago that 28-year-old McCart was expected to miss three months of football. He suffered the injury during last week’s closed-door friendly against St Mirren in Spain and left the field limping heavily. He was put on crutches immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to Scotland to have the area scanned and a ligament injury was confirmed, but it is not as bad as first thought. The Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained that McCart should now be back at some point in September. “It’s not brilliant in that he's not going to be available soon, but it's probably half the time really,” confirmed McInnes.

“After further investigation and the swelling going down, the surgeon after looking at the scan results felt that he didn't need the operation that was suggested. They think the outside ligament will heal and that's the problem. Everything else would take six to eight weeks. If you take the League Cup fixtures out of it, then he might only miss two or three games in the Premiership so I’m delighted for him.”

McCart is one of two experienced centre-backs missing for Hearts’ opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday. Recent loan signing Stuart Findlay is suspended for the first competitive game of season 2025/26 after a red card in the same competition last term.

New Hearts signings ready against SPFL Championship opponents

Whilst playing for Kilmarnock as they exited the tournament in a 1-0 defeat at Motherwell last August, Findlay was sent off for two cautions. That triggered an automatic one-match ban which carries over until served. The on-loan Oxford United player is expected to be a key player for Hearts under McInnes this season, but will watch the first game from the Tynecastle stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of McCart and Findlay missing out, Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett are the most likely central defensive pairing for Saturday as Hearts aim to get their campaign off to a winning start. Michael Steinwender is also in contention for a place in the starting line-up, although Kent and Halkett would provide greater experience than the Austrian.

A number of Hearts’ new signings should feature at some point against Neil Lennon’s Championship side. Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee and Portuguese forward Claudio Braga are all in contention along with Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink. Belgian striker Elton Kabangu will be in the squad, and captain Lawrence Shankland is also expected to play a part after agreeing a three-year contract last week.

Kyziridis sat out Tuesday night’s 8-0 closed-door friendly win against East Kilbride at K-Park because of a minor knock suffered against Crawley Town in Spain. However, he is scheduled to train with the Hearts first-team squad later this week. “He came into train on Monday and we became aware he was still feeling a wee bit of discomfort. Nothing too sinister,” said McInnes.

“He did some work with the physios today and he will train as normal on Friday, all being well. He took the opportunity to miss the game - maybe a doubt for the weekend. We managed to give everyone who was fit some minutes except young Aidan [Denholm] and wee Adam [Forrester]. We topped them up today with 11 v 11 in training so, other than that, all good.”

READ MORE: New Hearts signing will add a nastiness