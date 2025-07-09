Oisin McEntee is clear about what he will bring to the Scottish Premiership

Five years at Newcastle United instilled a lasting understanding in Oisin McEntee about the demands of a sizeable football club. After joining Hearts from Walsall last month, he is calling on that experience once again. The giant Irish midfielder looks a forceful acquisition from England’s League Two and stood out during last week’s friendlies against St Mirren and Crawley Town in Spain.

Contrary to appearance, he is not merely a defensive destroyer type. McEntee’s instinct is to go forward, whether that be passing through lines, pressing opponents back, or even running beyond strikers. He stands 6ft 3ins tall and is a visible powerhouse, but he can play more like a box-to-box central midfielder. His aggression is likely to prove popular with the Tynecastle support.

Moving from League Two to Scotland’s top flight doesn’t intimidate the 24-year-old in any way. Not much does when you’re that size. “It's different obviously because I've been at Walsall for three years so you're going into a fresh start at a new club, but it's exciting,” explained McEntee. “I'm really happy to be here. It was coming to the end of the season. My agent obviously got contact from the club and the deal was done pretty quickly because it was somewhere I wanted to go. It's a massive club, you can't really turn it down.

“I think the standard is definitely up a level and I just back myself to come in and do well. I feel like I've adjusted quite well and the boys have been brilliant at integrating me into the group and stuff like that. It's definitely been a bigger physical load, but I'm just getting on with it really.”

The question of how an English League Two player might adapt to the Scottish Premiership is one McEntee expects to hear for a while yet. “Listen, it's always going to be said, but League Two is still a good league and we played a lot of games - Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday,” he pointed out. “It's a big physical workload as well.

“You're travelling up to Carlisle on a Tuesday night, you're going down to London, so it's definitely a better league than people think it is. There are some very good players playing in that league and there are some big teams. I haven't played in the Scottish Prem before, but I'm just going to have to see how it goes.

“I'm a versatile player, I can play in a few different positions, but when I'm in the midfield I feel like I'm a physical presence. I win aerial duels, quite nasty to play against, and then just keep it simple on the ball. That's basically it, make runs forward.” He is asked to define what he means by ‘nasty’. “Just physical. I get on top of people and just try and win the ball back for the team,” he replied.

“The manager [Derek McInnes] has brought me in as a midfielder. He's just helped me along with what I have to do, my role in the team and stuff like that. It's still early days, but he's given me some information about my role and stuff like that. He just wants me to be a physical presence in that midfield, keep things ticking over and obviously break up the play and win the ball back for the team.”

Goals from new Hearts signing from EFL

There may also be a few goals if McEntee is given licence to go forward. He demonstrated at Walsall that he can offer attacking contributions from midfield. He also found himself in central defence many times. “I think last season was a bit stop-start,” he admitted. “I was playing in several different positions. I was in centre-back one week and midfield the other week. I didn't really get a run in the midfield, but definitely if I can get a run in midfield I can be a goal threat.”

What he learned at Newcastle was honed on loan at Morton and subsequently Walsall. McEntee now intends to utilise his experience at Tynecastle Park. “I loved my time at Greenock Morton. It was my first step into first-team football, coming from Newcastle,” recalled the player. “I couldn't have asked for a better loan and a better club to go to because the fans were so good to me. Everyone at the club was so good to me. It's like a very family club.

“I went up with one of the lads from Newcastle as well. We lived together and I played a lot of minutes there. I broke my hand, but that was the only time I missed minutes there. It was definitely a brilliant opening into first-team football. I really enjoyed living in Scotland and I feel like it's very similar to Ireland. It's a lot more similar than England to Ireland. Edinburgh is a lovely city and I'm looking forward to living there.

“Yeah, I still speak to Dougie [Imrie, Morton manager]. I didn't actually speak to him before I went to Hearts, but after I went he texted me telling me how big a club Hearts is and he's delighted for me signing for a club like this. He wished me all the best. He came in during the January when I was there. It was Gus McPherson that brought me in.

“Both managers were absolutely brilliant with me there. They understood I was obviously a young kid, but they trusted me and they just gave me that freedom to play. If I made mistakes, they didn't really mind. They just knew that it was all about my development and they were really good with me.”

Adaptability, both in a football and lifestyle sense, is one of McEntee’s strengths. He first began travelling to England from his home in Dublin for trials with Manchester United aged 11. He eventually joined Newcastle and was given a proper grounding in his chosen sport. He learned the value of personal independence and self-sufficiency along the way.

Man Utd and Newcastle EPL experiences for new Hearts man

“I'd been going back and forth to England since I was 11. I went to Man United at 11 for a trial and, since then, it was kind of two weeks in school and then two weeks over in England. That went on probably for four years,” explained McEntee. “It's daunting. Going over that young, it's crazy at the time. You think it's just normal because a lot of the boys that I knew in Dublin were doing it. You just go over to a club for maybe a week and then come back, then go back over. So, I just thought it was just second nature to me at the time.

“I went over to Newcastle at 15, 16, and it's obviously a massive club. It was very different coming from where I'm from in Ireland to a city like Newcastle, but I feel like I adjusted really quickly. There are a lot of demands and it was a big change coming from schoolboy football into academy football. I picked up a few injuries in the first two or three years because my body needed time to adjust to full-time football.

“I feel like they are very similar clubs. I feel like Hearts is second to none when it comes to facilities and stuff like that. It's very similar. It's football, it's what you want to do. You're a football player, the pressure comes with that, but it's a privilege, isn't it? So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.”

The surroundings in Newcastle were favoured by the player and his family at the time. It proved the correct choice for a teenager who needed support as he looked to forge a career. He would develop lasting friendships in the process. “I think at the time it was the host family,” recalled McEntee.

“My mum and dad liked the people I was going to be living with and the city was very similar. It's a lot more similar to Ireland than the cities down south. I just thought the people were nice around the city and it was a good club. The plan for me was the best, so I went there.

“I'm good friends with Matty Longstaff. He was up in Scotland for a while at Aberdeen. He's out in Toronto now. Elliot Anderson, he's gone on to do really well. Kelland Watts has gone on to do well. There are a few of us who went on to have careers. Owen Bailey at Doncaster. In terms of coaches, Dave Watson was my under-18s coach. He was a legend at Everton. I had Peter Beardsley for a little bit and I had Peter Ramage, who played for Crystal Palace and Newcastle. They would be the main three. You've got loads of experience there. You just feed off those types of people that have done well in their career.”

All of the above combined to make McEntee the player he is - the giant figure described by McInnes as a “raiding midfielder”. He is still adjusting in Edinburgh as one of six new signings. Many of the others live in the same apartment block, which helps morale. He feels ready to do business in Scotland ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Dunfermline.

“I had a little niggle but I'm fine,” said about missing a couple of training sessions in Spain. “I feel good. I feel fit because, obviously, my season lasted longer than the boys because of the play-offs with Walsall, so I feel good. It's been unbelievable so far. I haven't really had time to settle into the city or anything just because it's been so full on. I'm sure I'll have a bit more time but it’s been kind of full on training.

“The boys have been brilliant. There are a few of us living in the same building so we're driving into training together and stuff. We all have our own kind of apartment in the building but it's me, Christian [Borchgrevink] is in there, Alexandros [Kyziridis] is in there, Claudio [Braga], Elton [Kabangu]. So, there's a few of us all in the same building.”

