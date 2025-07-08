Two Hearts players ruled out of Dunfermline tie after Jamie McCart's injury scan

Premier Sports Cup starts on Saturday as season 2025/26 begins

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will be without two experienced centre-backs for Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic. The injury suffered by Jamie McCart in Spain rules him out, whilst recent signing Stuart Findlay is suspended for the Tynecastle side’s first competitive game.

McCart is likely to miss three months of action after having his injury scanned and therefore may not play again for Hearts until October. He fell following a collision at a corner in a friendly against St Mirren at the Edinburgh club’s Spanish training base last Wednesday. Medical staff put the 28-year-old on crutches immediately and scans have shown a ligament issue, so he will miss around three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findlay, meanwhile, is banned for the opening Premier Sports game of season 2025/26. He was sent off for two cautions in his previous match in the competition for Kilmarnock last season - a 1-0 defeat at Motherwell in August - triggering a one-match suspension which carries over until served.

The 29-year-old is expected to be a regular starter at Hearts after former Rugby Park manager Derek McInnes brought him to Edinburgh on loan from Oxford United. However, he will watch from the stands on Saturday as his new team-mates begin competitive action.

As a result of McCart and Findlay missing out, Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett are the most likely central defensive pairing as Hearts aim to get their campaign off to a winning start. Michael Steinwender is also in contention but Kent and Halkett offer more experience. Both players wore the Hearts captain’s armband during friendly matches in Spain against St Mirren and Crawley Town.

New Hearts signings to feature amid a busy transfer window

New signings certain to feature at some point in this weekend’s fixture are Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee and Portuguese forward Claudio Braga. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink is still working towards peak fitness after an injury towards the end of last season but he should also take part. Belgian striker Elton Kabangu will be in the squad, and captain Lawrence Shankland is also expected to play a part after agreeing a three-year contract last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen what part midfielder Yan Dhanda will play against Dunfermline after he left Hearts’ Spanish training camp early due to the birth of his child. The Englishman is available for the match but missed both games at La Finca resort last week and will likely need to settle for a place on the bench at best. Hearts are also working to sign two new wingers, Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore, ahead of the weekend. One or both could make an appearance if the relevant paperwork is completed in time.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is still striving to return from a shoulder injury which surfaced near the end of last season. He is facing a race against time to be fit for Hearts’ opening Premiership match against Aberdeen on Monday, 4 August. The 42-year-old’s testimonial is due to take place later this month when his former club, Sunderland, visit Gorgie.

Head coach Derek McInnes has pledged to field his strongest available team in the Premier Sports Cup. He wants to win the group ahead of Dunfermline, Hamilton Academical, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton to ensure his new club reach the knockout stages.

READ MORE: New signings and medicals at Hearts