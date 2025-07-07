Medicals at Hearts with transfer fees and contract terms agreed

Kerjota and Kabore deals are all but finalised

Incoming Hearts signings Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore are due in Edinburgh for medicals this week ahead of completing their transfers. Deals have been agreed and terms finalised for both players, who are set to travel to Scotland and begin their careers at Tynecastle Park.

UK work permit documents are being processed and, unless there is an unexpected delay, Kerjota and Kabore could be in place for Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic. They have said farewells to their respective clubs in Italy and Estonia and are eager to seize the chance of playing top-flight football in the William Hill Premiership.

Hearts are set to pay a transfer fee of around £120,000 to sign Kerjota from the Italian Serie C club US Sambenedettese, where his contract runs until 2028. He is a left-footed winger who favours the right flank. With 10 goals and 11 assists as Sambenedettese gained promotion from Italy’s regional leagues last season, the 23-year-old’s form attracted attention.

Kabore, a Burkina Faso internationalist, is leaving JK Narva Trans after 12 goals in 15 league games in Estonia’s Meistriliiga. In total, he has scored 33 times in 50 appearances for the club. Hearts have agreed a modest fee for for a player who is also left footed but prefers the right wing and is also an effective central striker.

Narva Trans head coach Roman Kožuhhovski explained that he cannot stand in the way of Kabore, who turned 24 on Saturday but was left out of Narva Trans’ 3-2 win against FC Kuressaare as he prepared to move to Gorgie.

“If Kabore leaves, I can only be happy for him,” said Kožuhhovski, who has used Kabore as a striker frequently. “I'll tell you why. Yes, we're losing a quality player who has developed tremendously. If you compare Kabore from last season to this year, they're two completely different strikers. I don't want to hold anything back, we've worked a lot with our coaching team on him. Kabore deserves to progress in his career.

“This is also a sign to other players that it is possible to go abroad from this club. This is not only good for Trans, but for the entire Estonian Premier League. I wished Kabore a happy birthday. I wrote that because of him I became 10 years older, because at times my nervous system couldn't handle it,” joked Kožuhovski. “He laughed about it. Of course, I'm glad that I managed to work with such a player.”

With contract terms agreed, Kabore admitted excitement at the prospect of experiencing British football with Hearts. “I don't know how they found me,” he told Estonian media. “I have to express a huge thank you to my agent. I'm very happy that I had the opportunity to make a step up from the Estonian Premier League.

“I will continue working there, hoping to go even further. Why not become the top scorer in the Scottish league and then move on from there? To England or France? I will take it step by step. I will miss Narva and Estonia. I started playing for Trans last season, but I feel like this team has become a family for me. I wish the club all the best. It's sad to leave here, but it's a step that has to be taken. My ambition remains the same everywhere — I want to score in every possible game.”

Both players are joining Hearts after head coach Derek McInnes stated he wanted to strengthen the right side of his attack. The Edinburgh club have signed the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov on a pre-contract agreement. He is due to arrive in November and attempts to negotiate a quick transfer this summer have failed with his club, Tobol Kostanay, reluctant to lose him.

Chesnokov spoke over the weekend but remained coy about joining Hearts with Tobol aiming to challenge for the league title. “I won’t deny it, I like British football — I enjoy that kind of physical, competitive game. But right now, I’m a Tobol player, and all my thoughts and energy are focused on the club,” he said.