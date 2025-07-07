Oisin McEntee is already standing out in maroon

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching Oisin McEntee rampaging around during Hearts’ pre-season games in Spain, it is clear he will be popular. He is notably more than just a 6ft 3in enforcer from League Two in England. The softly-spoken Irishman is an energetic, forward-thinking centre midfielder with an obvious physical presence, a competitive bite, plus long legs to gallop forward and join attacks.

Just what Hearts need, and have needed for years, you might say. McEntee’s stature is obvious but his football brain contains not only physical thoughts. A week-long training camp saw signs of the kind of player supporters will take to. Against St Mirren and Crawley Town, he showed he can win tackles and headers, then burst forward to support strikers. One sprint down the right touchline against Crawley illustrated a useful change of pace, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Derek McInnes, the Hearts head coach, this is a time of transition. He is only weeks into the job after leaving Kilmarnock and is structuring a new-look team at Tynecastle Park. Much of it will be built around McEntee. McInnes describes the 24-year-old plucked from Walsall as a “raiding midfielder” with the required energy to build a strong reputation in the William Hill Scottish Premiership.

“Yes, I thought you saw what Oisin's going to be. Oisin at his best will be that raiding midfielder,” explained McInnes. “He's got a rangey stride and he's eager to get involved. He doesn't really want to play standing still, he wants to go box-to-box. We mentioned it the other day, he senses danger and he's actually got a good sense because of the defensive part of his game.”

Another of Hearts’ new signings likely to catch the eye is the Portuguese forward Claudio Braga. He is a roaming kind of centre-forward with the technique and versatility to drop deep and create openings for others. He likes a flick at the appropriate time, is not short on work-rate, and carries enough dig to suggest he will also adapt fairly well to Scottish football.

New forwards can excite fans at Tynecastle in the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership

“I thought Braga was bright, very robust,” said McInnes. “A bit more of what we were asking for in terms of when you expect that contact. Centre-halves don't want you to make them look stupid so you're going to have to expect contact. I thought he was brave with that as well. He shifted the ball well, he was bubbly, so I'm pleased with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there is the Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis. Flying down the left, dribbling past opponents and shooting, he certainly looks the part. It is not yet clear if he will be more enigmatic than enchanting, for positional discipline can sometimes be an issue. Hearts coaching staff will work on that with him to fine-tune a 24-year-old who clearly has potential to excite fans.

“Kyziridis, wee moments. A lot of times, wingers are moments players,” admitted McInnes. “I think he's probably still getting used to the physicality of the two games we've played, but he's had a good week in training. He just needs to get used to it. Like everybody, get that match tempo and conditioning to play how we want to play.”