The Celtic boss has identified a specific area of Hearts improvement as he gives the Jambos big credit.

Brendan Rodgers has paid Hearts and Neil Critchley a compliment despite his Celtic side inflicting a 3-0 defeat on the Jambos.

The Premiership clash at Parkhead was done by the break as a double by Daizen Maeda and Jota’s effort put the game to bed. A defeat for Motherwell at Aberdeen keeps Hearts’ top six fate in their own hands ahead of clashes with Dundee United and the Steelmen.

Head coach Critchley saw Lewis Neilson miss a great opportunity in the opening half before Celtic pounced. Rodgers, who was Liverpool manager when Critchley was in the youth academy in Merseyside, says the club have made major strides under the ex-QPR and Blackpool boss.

Brendan Rodgers praises Hearts form uptick

He said via Sportsound: “I think that obviously Hearts who'd been playing a diamond have obviously seen Rangers and Hibs play here. So felt that maybe that was going to be the best solution for them to get joy in that press. We've obviously analysed our Rangers' performance and knew some of the areas that we needed to be better in.

“I thought the players dealt with that so well and I think if you look at all three goals, the ways we played through the press and the pressure, especially the first goal, was really impressive. Hearts under Neil over these last numbers of months have made a real jump in performance level. So we knew this was going to be a tough game and I think for all the players to come back after international break and play with that connection and that authority, I was so pleased.“

Game verdict

On the match overall, Rodgers said: “We were very good. We needed to respond after our last home game, and it's never easy coming back after the international break. We had many players away, with lots of travel.

"But the connection of the team was very good, especially in the first half. The three goals we scored were outstanding. Then we were able to control the second half."

He also confirmed Scotland international Greg Taylor is likely to leave the club. Rodgers added: “My idea was always to keep Greg, and it still is. But I've been in this position so many times and I can read situations. It's more likely now that Greg will move on than stay, which is a big shame for me because I love him as a person.

"And I love his game because it's suited to how we work. It's not financial, but I respect his position because he wants to feel he'll play every week. Whoever is in next year with Kieran will still play a lot of games, but my feeling is that Greg may well move on. I know between now and the end of the season he'll give his all."