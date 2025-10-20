The Celtic boss knows his side face a tough task against Hearts this Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Hearts’ start to the season - and admitted champions Celtic have work to do if they are to catch Derek McInnes’ league leaders.

Civil war is engulfing the Hoops currently and fans launched more protests against their board during a shock 2-0 loss at Dundee on Sunday, with frustrations boiling over after a poor summer transfer window. That has left Celtic with a weakened squad and Hearts have pounced with impressive recruitment work, sitting five points in front ahead of a mouth-watering Premiership clash in Gorgie this weekend.

There’s been talk of whether Hearts can split the Old Firm this season and going eight points clear of Celtic would be a huge statement of intent. Celtic have Sturm Graz to contend with in the Europa League on Thursday before their Hearts clash but Rodgers was asked about the Jambos game on Sky Sports after defeat in Tayside. He confessed that his team are firmly the chasing pack rather than team to beat.

Brendan Rodgers on Hearts title fight

Rodgers said when asked if he felt Celtic were in a real title battle this early in the season: “Well, there's no doubt, it's still obviously very early but there's no doubt Hearts have made a really good start. We are the team that's chasing in this moment.

“But we have to go away and analyse where we're at. As I said before that game, we've got a really important game on Thursday, so that'll be our focus. You can see where the confidence in the team is lacking in that side of it (attack), and I need to find a way to help improve that.”

The Celtic boss also admitted that his side are more akin to a Honda Civic than a Ferrari in their attacking play so far this term. They have lost Jota to injury this year on top of departures for stars like Kyogo, Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah. Rodgers added: “Listen, it’s not all linear and all smooth right the way through the season, that’s for sure.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic defeat at Dundee

“I think the challenge from the summer, now leading into here, where we lost a lot of firepower, a lot of goals out on the team. And there’s no way you’ll go into a race and be given the keys to a Honda Civic and say ‘I want you to drive it like a Ferrari.’ It’s not going to happen. So until something changes, I have to find the solutions. Because like I said, goals, speed, everything has come out of the team. And we need to find a way to be better. However I felt, I still have to find a way. It was clear in the summer, but it’s really the past now. There’s nothing we can do about it.

“We had the opportunities to do what we needed to do. It didn’t happen, so now it’s finding ways, whether it’s 4-3-3, whether it’s 3-4-3, whether it’s 3-5-2. We’re trying to look at all these different permutations within the team. But ultimately, you need that quality to break down teams that are low on the pitch. And for us this season, that’s been the real challenging aspect for us. But it’s a challenge that I really relish. I want to be here to, as I said, to make the difference for the players that are here at this moment.

“I think it’s confidence as well. I think when you’re a team that’s flowing and scoring goals then, of course, the confidence is there. We haven’t really had that throughout the season, so then you can be a little bit tentative on the ball and overthink it so much. We’ve got a great bunch of boys at the club, good guys that work hard every day. It’s all self-motivating as well. It’s that drive and desire.”