Broomhill to Brazil: Hearts defender Adam Forrester sets a new target

Tynecastle defender thinking ahead to the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership

Adam Forrester began season 2024/25 as a Hearts B team player in the Lowland League alongside clubs like Broomhill and Broxburn Athletic. He played away at Fraserburgh in the SPFL Trust Trophy last July. By September he was in the first team at Tynecastle beside Lawrence Shankland and Craig Gordon. Then came UEFA Conference League ties away against Dinamo Minsk, Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen. It’s been the most exhilarating rise for the 20-year-old defender.

Sunday’s visit to Kilmarnock marks the end of a breakthrough campaign Forrester will never forget. He will then reflect on rapid career growth from Lowland League to Conference League and the opponents he encountered in the process. Guys like Copenhagen’s Brazilian winger Robert Vinicius Rodrigues Silva and the Aberdeen forward Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes opened young Forrester’s eyes to the level of quality in senior football.

“I think the European one in Copenhagen, the Brazilian boy, was tough,” said the player, recalling the toughest men he has faced in recent months. “Probably another one was Duk at Aberdeen. Strong, fast, I couldn't really get near him. Since I've been playing, they are the two that have been the most difficult.”

Much credit for Forrester’s breakthrough goes to current Hearts interim head coach Liam Fox, who handed him a senior debut during his first spell in temporary charge last September. The pair previously worked together at B team level and Fox was confident Forrester could handle promotion and step up four leagues from the Lowland to the Premiership. Sunday will be the right-back’s 34th top-team appearance of the campaign.

“Probably after the game on Sunday, that's when I'll probably sit down and reflect on it,” said Forrester. “It's been an outstanding season to make my breakthrough and play as many games as I have. It's surprised me but one I've really enjoyed. It's given me a lot of confidence. Obviously, Foxy gave me my debut. I know the way he wants to play and that gave me confidence to go out and play my own game.

“Then when [Neil] Critchley got the job, I just tried to repay his faith that he's shown in me and try to play well every week. Obviously, Foxy got the job again and then I just know how he wants to play and that gives me confidence. I knew if I played well in my debut and I got another few games, I knew I'd maybe stay in and around squads. But to obviously start as many games as I have kind of surprised me I really enjoyed it and I always backed myself pretty well.”

Premiership target and trying to impress the next Hearts manager

This time last year, Forrester was already on holiday with the Lowland League programme finished. Now he is preparing for a tense encounter at Rugby Park, where home fans are already turning on Derek McInnes as he prepares to swap Kilmarnock for their weekend opponents. It all adds to the learning curve for a young player.

“It's just first team experience. Obviously, it's a lot different to the Lowland League,” admitted Forrester. “You maybe get away with certain stuff playing at that level but in the first team, you always need to be focused and ready for any scenario that pops up. The level of talent, that's probably the biggest surprise. But apart from that, maybe how well I've fitted in, that's what surprised me.

“From an outside look at it, most players look at the first-team challenge as being quite daunting after not having much experience or whatever. After my debut, I just felt like I belonged on the first-team stage. Obviously, Foxy made it easy because I knew the way he wanted to play but playing with top players in and around you makes it that much easier as well.”

Knowing what a manager desires is key for any player to succeed in football. In that regard, Forrester benefits from working with Fox at B team level. He wants inverted full-backs who are capable of roaming into advanced attacking positions, and Forrester enjoys the freedom.

“That's just the way Foxy wants to play,” he acknowledged. “If you've seen the B-team games over the last year or so, that's positions I find myself in all the time. Obviously, it's a lot different playing in the first team because you need to be a bit more streetwise trying to play in those positions. But if there's a chance to get into them, then I'll go do it.

“As you've seen, playing my debut and then in the European game, the game after, that's the positions I was trying to get in. Also, it's a bit different for the other players because they've maybe not had Foxy for as long as I have. But I know the way he wants to play and that's the position I was finding myself in during Lowland League matches. So, I just need to try and continue that.”

Despite the familiarity with Fox, Forrester must prepare for a changing of the guard. McInnes is expected to be confirmed as Hearts head coach next week as pre-season preparations intensify. “Yeah, obviously, next season will probably be my first pre-season with the first team because I've not been in about that. So, that'll be exciting. Then I'll just try and impress whoever the next manager is,” stated Forrester.

His next target is to strengthen his body physically in an effort to gain McInnes’ trust. “Obviously, during the season, it's hard to be in the gym a lot because of how many games I've had. This pre-season will be about getting faster and stronger. That'll be my main aim.”

An added hope is that Fox remains at Hearts in some capacity. “Yeah, hopefully. He's a guy that shows a lot of trust in me,” said Forrester. “I know it's a guy that I can lean on for advice as well. So, hopefully he stays in about it.”

