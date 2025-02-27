Killian Phillips’ challenge on Wednesday night left the Tynecastle centre-back floored

Jamie McCart is battered and bruised following his last two Hearts outings. He suffered a black eye at McDiarmid Park on Sunday and then a shoulder in the jaw at Tynecastle on Wednesday night. Both St Johnstone and St Mirren have left the 6ft 1in centre-back looking worse for wear. Thankfully, he is robust enough to battle on.

There is no question of McCart not being available for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road. Hearts need his physicality and sheer determination to defend, and he will relish the occasion. He might resemble a punch-drunk boxer at first glance but this is a battle-hardened defender used to the uncompromising nature of Scottish football.

That said, he felt Wednesday went a step too far. St Mirren’s Killian Phillips jumped in late and his shoulder collided with McCart’s face after the Hearts player won a header during the second half. McCart was floored and left lying face down on the pitch as physios rushed to attend. Referee Euan Anderson showed Phillips an instant red card for violent conduct, but downgraded that to a yellow after a reviewing the incident on a touchline monitor.

McCart explained his thoughts on the matter and why his eye is badly bruised. “Well, that was actually from the St Johnstone game,” he said. “I've not watched it back but it felt like a red card [on Wednesday]. You talk about endangerment and safety of players. When you go up for a header like that, you don't expect to get hit like that, especially in the speed and the manner of it. Like I said, I've not seen it back, but the ref has obviously overturned it.”

He and his central defensive partner, Michael Steinwender, both had to put their heads in risky places amid St Mirren’s aggressive approach. “It's been very good with Michael, I think he has been excellent,” said McCart. “It's obviously difficult coming in and being thrown in and having to adapt to the Scottish game so quickly, especially when he's in his pre-season time. He has been very good to play beside.”

If the last two fixtures have been brutal at times, the next one might be no different. Edinburgh derbies are not known for their gentle nature. “We'll see. I'm not sure if you can get more physical than that, but I'll be ready for it anyway,” smiled McCart. “We've not actually spoken about it too much. Obviously there was a real disappointment at how the last derby went [Hibs won 2-1 at Tynecastle in December], so I think that's something we really want to put right this week.”

Hearts are entitled to feel confident as they cross to the other side of Edinburgh. One defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions underpinned a rise into the Premiership’s top six. The club are now quietly pushing towards the European places and feel they can take on a Hibs team unbeaten in 14 games. “I think so, we know it's an extremely difficult game,” explained McCart. “They are obviously in very good form as well, but it would be silly of us not to think we could go there and come away with three points.

“I think we've got quality all over the pitch. Elton [Kabangu] has come in and hit the ground running. I’ve known Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] since I was young. Unfortunately, I've played against him a lot and he's scored a lot of goals against me, so we've got match winners all over the pitch.

“We haven’t really played our best football in the past two games but came out with six points. It was extremely difficult conditions at St Johnstone, and on Wednesday we had extremely difficult opposition who make it a fight. I think that is pleasing, but at the same time we know we can improve and play better. The gaffer had mentioned before about us not being in the top six all season. We've been taking it game by game, but to finally get in there, now we want to stay in and try to push further up.”