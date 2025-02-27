Sunday’s all-Edinburgh Premiership affair at Easter Road will capture the attention of Scotland’s Capital

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selection dilemmas are routine for football managers, but ahead of a city derby against your biggest rivals decision-making becomes evermore significant. Such is the case for Neil Critchley as he prepares Hearts for a visit to Hibs seeking his first win in the all-Edinburgh powderkeg. Trips to Easter Road are always important, emotional and quite often pivotal for those from Gorgie.

Wednesday’s 3-1 win over St Mirren took Critchley’s team into the Scottish Premiership’s top six for the first time since the opening week of the season. Goals from James Wilson, Calem Nieuwenhof and substitute Kenneth Vargas ensured Hearts overhauled a 1-0 half-time deficit to earn a deserved victory. In the process, the scorers may also have influenced the head coach’s thinking for Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson would be a likely starter in any case given Hearts simply look a more dangerous attacking threat with their 17-year-old striker on the pitch. Nieuwenhof is different. The Australian midfielder was in the starting line-up against St Mirren for the first time in almost a year after being sidelined with hamstring trouble. He scored a sublime goal and performed enthusiastically to provide food for thought this weekend - but would two games in five days be too much too soon? Vargas, the Costa Rican forward, came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the campaign.

“The subs have made a big difference in lots of games recently,” Critchley explained to the Edinburgh News. “We have players who make an impact from the bench. That’s testament to the way they train every day. They need to be ready for their opportunity. We also make sure that all the players not in the squad get the appropriate training so that, when they do get an opportunity, they are ready.

“Credit to Kenny for his goal on Wednesday. It’s been tough for him recently so that will do him the world of good. [Jorge] Granty came off the bench and had a real hand in the third goal after a magnificent bit of play by Shanks [Lawrence Shankland]. Granty showed real composure to square it to Kenny when he could maybe have shot himself.”

Wilson’s goal was a demonstration of his unwavering composure under pressure. He controlled a hoisted clearance by St Mirren’s Richard Taylor on his thigh and, from six yards out, impishly flicked the ball with his instep into the net before it hit the ground. The goal was the catalyst for Hearts’ comeback following a very mediocre first-half display, with Nieuwenhof putting them 2-1 ahead seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a difficult one on Wednesday night because we were thinking about taking a striker off and changing the shape,” revealed Critchley. “Jamesy went and scored and we scored again straight after, so we went with the same shape and carried on. When we are winning the game, St Mirren have to come on to us and that leaves more space for us to attack. It’s different when they are winning and we don’t have a lot of room to get behind their back five. Goals change games and Jamesy’s certainly changed it in our favour.

“I’m delighted for Calem. It's been a long time since he's last started a game for us. I think both him and Sander [Kartum] will be better for starting the game. Calem came through the game, playing well, a magnificent goal, real composure, shift it from left foot to right foot. I think it was just inside the post, wasn't it? It was a great strike. That's the quality that he's got, which is one of the reasons why we pick him.”

“We weren’t great in the first half, not at our best. We made too many basic errors and turned the ball over which played into St Mirren’s hands. It was their type of game. In the second half, I didn’t think we were brilliant on the ball, if I’m honest, but what we did show is real grit, drive and determination. We had a bit of fortune with the first goal but it was a really composed finish from James. Then we had a real quality second goal. We played with more energy in the second half, the crowd got behind us, and there was loads of excitement and passion.”

Critchley loves that word: Passion. It’s a big part of what drives him and is also synonymous with many of Tynecastle’s memorable nights down the years. Yet he knows passion is only useful when controlled, as it must be at Easter Road. Hearts have lost only one of their last 11 matches, which came against Rangers, while Hibs are on a 14-game unbeaten run and pushing for third place in the Premiership. Last time the two teams met in Leith, they occupied the bottom two places in the league last October when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has the makings of a really good game because it’s two teams in good form,” said Critchley. “In my first derby experience at Easter Road, the situation for both teams was somewhat different than it is now. You have to handle your emotion in this game. There is a big atmosphere and you need to get the balance right between competing, winning duels, being aggressive and playing with intensity, but also remembering you train to win the football match. It’s not always an easy balance to strike but hopefully we get it right on Sunday.

“That comes from me first with the way we prepare for the game. The environment we create for the players is really important, as are the messages we give them, then I try to help the players as best I can from the touchline. That’s difficult in the atmosphere because I’m not well-heard - that’s probably a good thing for the players! It’s important I make the right decisions.”

Those decisions involve whether Nieuwenhof should play from the start in midfield, and whether Vargas deserves a place. Wilson will certainly have a role to play for Hearts. Midfielder Cammy Devlin is not expected to be available as he works his way back after concussion. “He isn’t ruled out completely. It would be doubtful,” said Critchley. “Everything would have to go right for Cammy to be involved. At this moment in time, we haven’t ruled him out and I know he’s desperate to play.”

There is another choice to be made at right-back. Gerald Taylor was generally solid against St Mirren after making his first starting appearance since a knee injury last September. The on-loan Costa Rican is more experienced than Adam Forrester, who had started Hearts’ previous six games on the right of defence. Critchley acknowledged Taylor’s midweek contribution after a long time out of the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was brilliant and defended really well. To come in from the cold, so to speak, and play 96 minutes was great. Gerald showed good moments on the ball, he defended well, his concentration was really good and his fitness was really good so credit to him.”

READ MORE: Hearts ready for Hibs but Critchley not happy