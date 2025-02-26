Hearts are ready for Hibs after beating St Mirren - but Neil Critchley is not happy

A 3-1 win over St Mirren took the Tynecastle side into the Scottish Premiership’s top six

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley is confident Hearts are ready for the white-hot Easter Road atmosphere as they prepare to face Hibs on Sunday. A 3-1 victory over St Mirren at Tynecastle Park propelled Critchley’s team into the Premiership’s top six just four days before they cross the Capital for the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts were were booed off by their supporters at half-time as Mikael Mandron’s goal gave St Mirren a 1-0 lead. James Wilson and Calem Nieuwenhof struck two well-taken goals to overhaul that deficit, and substitute Kenneth Vargas scored in stoppage-time to complete a 3-1 win for the home side. Critchley was not happy with the performance overall, though, and is aware Hearts must play better in order to get a result at Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well, we didn't play particularly well in the first half with the ball. Our quality wasn't good enough,” he admitted. “We turned the ball over too many times. We made basic mistakes on the ball, which then allows them to build momentum in the game and allows them to do what they're good at, which is play forward, hit direct balls, and it was a stop-start game.

“It's hard to build rhythm, so we said we've got to show more composure, make more passes. They play quite defensively, very good behind the ball and you've got to move them across the pitch, which means sometimes you might have to go backwards and sideways to come round and go forward, which is not easy when you're losing.

“We had a bit of fortune for the first goal, but a magnificent second goal. And then when we're on top and they have to come forward, there's space for us to attack. I thought defensively we were very good, I thought the centre-backs especially, the amount of times they had to head it, and we found a way to come from behind and win. To score three goals against St Mirren is not easy at all, so credit to the players.”

Hearts are feeling confident ahead of the derby having lost only one of their last 11 games in all competitions. Hibs are also in fine fettle and unbeaten in 14 matches. October’s derby saw the two Capital clubs propping up the top flight but their fortunes have since changed quite dramatically. Critchley feels his team are in a good position. “Yes, we are. We're in good form, but so are they,” he observed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's certainly going to be a different type of situation than I faced the first time I went to Easter Road back in late October. Both teams are in a different situation. They're in form, we're in form, so it's got the makings of a really exciting game.”

The Englishman believes Hearts will not be unsettled by the Easter Road atmosphere. “We play in a cauldron here every week. We're used to it. We look forward to it. We can go there in good confidence, but so are they. I think both teams will be looking forward to what should be a really good game. It's made the best team win on the day.”

Nieuwenhof scored for Hearts against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup in his first game back from injury earlier this month. Wednesday’s match was his first start in almost a year and he found the net again, this time a curling 20-yard effort. “I’m delighted for Calem, yes,” said Critchley. “It's been a long time since he's last started a game for us. I think both him and Sander [Kartum] will be better for starting the game.

“Calem came through the game, playing well, a magnificent goal, real composure, shift it from left foot to right foot. I think it was just inside the post, wasn't it? It was a great strike. That's the quality that he's got, which is one of the reasons why we pick him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley aslo gave his view on a controversial VAR decision on 70 minutes. The Hearts defender Jamie McCart headed clear as St Mirren’s Killian Phillips jumped in late and caught him on the head with his shoulder. Referee Euan Anderson showed Phillips a red card for violent conduct, but after reviewing a touchline monitor he downgraded that to a yellow.

“At the time, I didn't think it was [a red card] when it happened. I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball and I just thought he was late,” said Critchley. “Having seen it back, I'm not sure he looks at the ball and he's jumped straight into the man. So I think that could be classed as dangerous play. Having seen it back, I'm not sure why the referee overturned it.”