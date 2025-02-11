The Hearts midfielder made a triumphant comeback in the Scottish Cup.

Calem Nieuwenhof has been left made up and dreaming of cup glory after marking his Hearts return in dream fashion.

The midfielder came off the bench and with one of his first touches, levelled up the Scottish Cup fifth round tie against St Mirren. Neil Critchley’s side stood at 1-1 after 120 minutes of battle with the Buddies and eventually prevailed on penalties to set up a tie with Dundee in the last eight.

It was Nieuwenhof’s first game in 11 months after a troublesome battle against a hamstring injury. He might not have known what to do when celebrating, but the Australian hopes to build on his positive start to competitive action this season.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Honestly, it couldn't have been a better moment for me. I'm just so lucky, I didn't even realise as well. The boys were just talking to me after the game.

“They said it was only a minute after I came on the pitch. Yeah, I couldn't have asked for a better return to football. I felt pretty good coming on. I've been training now for a number of months with the team. I feel like I've gotten up to speed. I feel like I'm ready to be getting more minutes.

“I felt good to have all the boys out there behind me. The communication is really great. I'm just so happy to be part of the team again. It was one of those ones where the ball went in the net and I was just a bit starstruck. I didn't really know how to celebrate.

“I couldn't be more happier and excited at the moment. I was happy to be able to play more football and get some more game time. In terms of my fitness levels, I felt really good out there. I built up. I played match minutes in friendlies and training.

“I knew that I was going to be able to get through it. I felt really comfortable and the body felt good. That was all good.”

With Rangers to come on Sunday, it’s the mental side of a comeback that can sometimes prove just as challenging as the physical. But the midfielder believes he’s in a good spot with cup ambition burning. He added: “ That's one massive aspect, especially with hamstrings. It's the mental side of it.

“Once again, I've had so much time now to make sure it is 100% right in training and with the staff back at the club. I'm at a spot now where I do feel really confident in my body. I'm just happy to be back on the pitch playing. We're in a really good spot of form at the moment.

“I think if we keep picking up points and getting to that top six, that's definitely our aim for the moment. Then from there, just to push on further. The cup is a massive opportunity for us. We've got a tough game in the next round, but it's definitely a game that we want to win. That will put us into a semi-final. That's something that all the boys really want. We're just going to work so hard for it.

“I'm just happy to help the team in any way I can. Whenever I get minutes, I'm going to put my best foot forward and really do the best that I can for the team.”

Critchley added on Nieuwenhof: “That’s why we put him on as well, because he’s shown that in a game recently that we played behind closed doors. He’s got this ability to drift into the box, and it’s no coincidence that the ball dropped for him. I’m made up for him because he’s been out for a long time and he’s worked ever so hard.”