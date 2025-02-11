I watched on from the press box in Paisley as four of Hearts’ winter signings featured - here’s the verdict on them and a returning ace.

Hearts prevailed on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup after extra time.

With Rangers out the tournament in shock fashion to Queen’s Park, the Jambos had found themselves in the upper reaches of the odds book to win a first trophy in 13 years. The first hour in Paisley suggested another year of waiting would beckon with a sluggish performance panning out.

Chances were few and far between on a bobbly surface but Craig Gordon in the Hearts goal wasn’t being overly tested either. When their big chance came, the Buddies pounced, Mikael Mandron bundling in from close range and the visitors struggling to do much that threatened to restore parity.

Head coach Critchley managed to use all the summer signings he could in this clash, with the only one unavailable to him being Harry Milne who was cup tied after featuring for Partick Thistle. Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart started while Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum played decent portions of the second half from the bench.

Then out of seemingly nowhere, Calem Nieuwenhof struck as he returned from almost a year out injured, leaving the game destined for extra-time with an effort mere minutes from full-time. Soon into the final 30, it became clear that spot-kicks were the way this one had to be settled.

Craig Gordon stepped up to make a couple of key saves with teenager James Wilson leading the way for Hearts from the spot. James Penrice slammed home the final kick to make sure a last eight tie with Dundee at Tynecastle next month was sealed. With this being the first chance to watch all four new boys in maroon, here’s my verdict.

Elton Kabangu

There’s no doubting that as we stand right now, the man on loan from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise appears to be the Jambos talisman. This was not him at his firing best, with his full explosive might on full display against Dundee in particular. But even after the team conceded, I spotted him trying to rally each and every teammate he laid eyes upon, a telling sign of how confident Kabangu is having only just recently arrived. He is allowing Lawrence Shankland to take a free role in attack while also taking some burden off Wilson. A man in form and someone the club will hope stays for the long haul. John Robertson recently labelled him the Hearts man ‘on fire’, not a bad person to have in your corner.

Jamie McCart

Alongside Kabangu, the one Hearts fans have already seen plenty of in his short time at the club so far. Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injuries plus more issues for Craig Halkett means he’s had no time for settling in and instead has been chucked right into the deep end. He has started strongly and his know-how of the league from time at St Johnstone is a major plus. Made a couple of big blocks here and if can stay fit, looks set to be a regular in the centre of Critchley’s defence.

Michael Steinwender

Still building up to match sharpness but after replacing Lewis Neilson early in the second half and then playing all of extra-time, probably featured more than he would have anticipated. A good physical presence about him and speed is clearly a big asset in his game. Looked calm and composed but understandably will take time to get up to speed.

Critchley said: “It's not easy for Michael to come into a game like that. He's probably never played in that type of game, but I thought he showed a real commanding presence, real assurance, calm on the ball, defensively sound, made good decisions.”

Sander Kartum

Less game time than Steinwender but still enough to make a judgement. Showed a good burst of pace and clearly looked to play with the ball at every opportunity. Again, coming from Norway, will need time to adapt to the Scottish game. Critchley said: “Sander showed his quality, his composure, breaking, left foot, playing forward, trying to release the runners. And again, he's only trained for about two weeks, so it was good for him fitness-wise to go to extra time. Him and Michael, I'm sure they'll benefit from that.”

Calem Nieuwenhof

Not a signing but will be like one to Critchley. It wasn’t exactly training ground stuff but the midfielder showed quick reactions to net in his first game since a clash with Celtic last March. Brings an extra blend of calmness, technical quality and composure in possession to Hearts. Get him going and could be a key player during the run-in.