The Hearts icon is loving one piece of transfer business and names a star primed to become a key man - despite limited action.

John Robertson has cast positive verdicts on a trio of Hearts stars as the Jambos go hunting cup progress.

The Tynecastle icon was talking over some players in Neil Critchley’s squad ahead of a Scottish Cup last 16 tie with St Mirren on Monday night. Good form in the league has had had the head coach scoop Manager of the Month and pulls Hearts back into the European football conversation.

One player who has been key since coming into the club last summer is James Penrice. A Player of the Season debate broke out on Sportsound over the weekend and with shoutouts for players at other clubs, Robertson couldn’t help but nominate Penrice for some recognition amid stellar displays at left-back.

He was asked for his Player of the Season and responded: “Hard to disagree with that one. I have noted down a few. Nicky Cadden has been terrific for Hibs, a big boost for them. James Penrice at Hearts has had a terrific season as well, struck up a really good partnership with Blair Spittal. He has done very, very well. “

Robertson was then asked that if he were to be posed the same question at the end of the season whether Elton Kabangu would be in the mix. He has turned into a focal point for Neil Critchley’s side since arriving in the winter transfer window.

Then there’s the returning Calem Nieuwenhof from almost a year out of action, who the club legend reckons could mark his return with a consistent bang. Robertson responded: “It could be. He’s started out on fire.

“The first game up at Brechin where he got a couple of goals, you are thinking ‘well it’s only Brechin, what is he like?’ He’s started off really well and he got a double against Dundee last week. I think he could be another one.

“You are looking for players in the transfer window to hit the ground running. There’s no doubt for Hearts to do that and will be looking for others, Calem Nieuwenhof coming back from injury. He could have a big part to play.”