Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson felt his team did enough to return to Perth with a point after gong in front and coming from behind to make it 2-2.

But he admitted they only have themselves to blame for Liam Boyce’s goal on the counter-attack and being caught out in a similar manner for the Lawrence Shankland’s winning penalty after Barrie McKay was scythed down by Liam Gordon in the box.

Davidson explained: “Our free-kick, we go long. Nobody rings the edge of the box and we get done on a counter. We take a long throw in, Craig Gordon catches it. They go 3-2 up. That’s how I sum it up. Basic football. Furious with my team.

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon trips Hearts winger Barrie McKay which results in the decisive penalty. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They gave me everything but when you make basic mistakes like that and don’t organise and do the right things you lose the game. It’s not acceptable how we lost the goals.

“I thought first half we didn’t play particularly well. We went a goal up and let them back into the game. Second half, I made changes and we started pretty well. We get a goal from a corner. Five minutes later we take it short.

“I’m raw. My emotions are a bit tender. It’s something we have to look at.

“We worked really hard to get ourselves back in the game. It’s a tough place to come. Hearts are really good going forward. It was our fault. I believe, they way we played, we should get something from it and we didn’t. That’s what’s annoying me.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson cuts a frustrated figure during the 3-2 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Davidson had no issues with the penalty award for Gordon’s mistimed sliding tackle on McKay as the Hearts sub raced into the box on the counter attack. But he was not impressed with the way his team allowed Hearts to break so quickly, the attacking stemming from goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s quick throw out.