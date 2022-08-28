Callum Davidson 'furious , raw and tender' after St Johnstone let it slip against Hearts
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson had no complaints about the winning penalty but was “furious” with his team for shooting themselves in the foot against Hearts.
Davidson felt his team did enough to return to Perth with a point after gong in front and coming from behind to make it 2-2.
But he admitted they only have themselves to blame for Liam Boyce’s goal on the counter-attack and being caught out in a similar manner for the Lawrence Shankland’s winning penalty after Barrie McKay was scythed down by Liam Gordon in the box.
Davidson explained: “Our free-kick, we go long. Nobody rings the edge of the box and we get done on a counter. We take a long throw in, Craig Gordon catches it. They go 3-2 up. That’s how I sum it up. Basic football. Furious with my team.
“They gave me everything but when you make basic mistakes like that and don’t organise and do the right things you lose the game. It’s not acceptable how we lost the goals.
“I thought first half we didn’t play particularly well. We went a goal up and let them back into the game. Second half, I made changes and we started pretty well. We get a goal from a corner. Five minutes later we take it short.
“I’m raw. My emotions are a bit tender. It’s something we have to look at.
“We worked really hard to get ourselves back in the game. It’s a tough place to come. Hearts are really good going forward. It was our fault. I believe, they way we played, we should get something from it and we didn’t. That’s what’s annoying me.”
Davidson had no issues with the penalty award for Gordon’s mistimed sliding tackle on McKay as the Hearts sub raced into the box on the counter attack. But he was not impressed with the way his team allowed Hearts to break so quickly, the attacking stemming from goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s quick throw out.
“I have no problems with the penalty,” added Davidson. “It was a penalty all day long. Gordon has go to stay on his feet. But we have to organise ourselves better. Craig Gordon catches the ball and we have to deal with it. It happens every week.”