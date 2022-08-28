Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone: Worrying injuries during vital league win for Jambos

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce both scored but left Tynecastle on crutches after being forced off along with Nathaniel Atkinson. Boyce caused most concern when being stretchered from the field during a chaotic first half. With Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrnane suspended, the Hearts squad was stretched to its limit.

Graham Carey’s opening goal was overturned by headers from Rowles and Boyce before the break. Andy Considine scored St Johnstone’s second before Lawrence Shankland’s penalty decided the final outcome. After exiting the Europa League against FC Zurich on Thursday, this was a hugely important result for the Tynecastle club.

St Johnstone reinstated striker Stevie May hoping to improve a scoring record of just two goals in four league games this term. Hearts made six changes following their midweek European exertions with squad rotation now fully operational in Gorgie.

After new signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou was paraded on the sun-kissed Tynecastle pitch, there was an early gift for the visitors.

Craig Gordon emerged from his goalmouth for a wayward right-footed clearance which Carey collected 22 yards out. The Irishman took a touch before nonchalantly flicking the ball over defenders and into the empty net with the outside of his left boot.

Play was halted after Hearts midfielder Peter Haring’s free-kick struck Melker Hallberg on the head, knocking the Swede to the ground and leaving him dazed. He eventually walked off to be substituted.

The equaliser arrived on 26 minutes when Rowles headed home Gary Mackay-Steven’s corner-kick. The Australian injured himself in the process of scoring his first goal in maroon, and that forced him off eight minutes later.

Liam Boyce celebrates scoring for Hearts against St Johnstone but he was later stretchered off.

An incisive attacking move in between put the hosts 2-1 ahead. Haring’s quick pass released Josh Ginnelly on the right, whose perfect cross was converted by Boyce from close range.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews beat away Ginnelly’s ferocious effort before Boyce’s afternoon ended prematurely. He appeared to catch his foot in the turf stretching for the ball as Phillips tackled Devlin right beside him. Phillips was cautioned and the Northern Irishman waved his arms in agony on the turf.

He was eventually stretchered off to further compound Hearts’ lengethening injury list. The pulsating drama of this game wasn’t interrupted by the half-time interval, either.

After a Hearts chance for replacement Shankland when Ginnelly rounded Matthews, Saints regained parity through Considine. The defender converted May’s head flick from Ali Crawford’s corner.

Atkinson fell holding his leg and became the nexy player withdrawn as St Johnstone’s physical approach angered locals. Barrie McKay’s curling attempt was touched onto the crossbar by Matthews, while at the opposite end Gordon stretched fully to reach Crawford’s clever ping.

Another late challenge, this time from visiting substitute Liam Gordon on McKay inside the box, brought Hearts a winner. Shankland put the resultant penalty low to Matthews’ left to secure three vital points and move his club to third in the Premiership.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; M Smith, Neilson, Rowles (McKay 35); Atkinson (C Smith 63), Devlin, Haring, Halliday; Boyce (Shankland 45), Mackay-Steven (Forrest 59); Ginnelly.

St Johnstone (3-4-1-2): Matthews; McGowan, Mitchell, Considine; Wright, Hallberg (Crawford 20), Phillips (Gordon 46), Brown (Montgomery 46); Carey; May (Bair 76), Murphy.

Referee: John Beaton.