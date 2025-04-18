Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former St Johnstone and Queen’s Park head coach has made predictions over the two stars he knows well at Hearts.

Callum Davidson reckons one Hearts star he knows well can establish himself as a Tynecastle mainstay - with another holding ability to break into Neil Critchley’s plans.

Jamie McCart arrived in January from Rotherham United and has been a regular at the back since his arrival. Zander Clark has been the number two behind goalkeeper Craig Gordon this campaign but did impress when he had the gloves as the Tynecastle hero rehabbed from a serious leg injury.

He recently penned a new contract to extend his stay at Hearts beyond this season. Both were key players for Davidson during his time as St Johnstone manager and know what Scottish Cup success tastes like, having won the competition in 2021. Ahead of this Saturday’s semi-final in the competition with Aberdeen, Davidson has backing for both players.

Davidson’s verdict

The “I think it’s been frustrating for Zander. He’s performed at the top level in the big games, so if he does get involved then there’s no doubt from me he’ll perform at a high level. It’s great to see Jamie back up. He was a vital cog in our team, he didn’t miss many games, playing in the majority of them in the back three I had alongside Liam and Jason. Those three were key to my success. And with Zander behind them.

“They were huge for that stability and that kind of belief, that if we scored like we did against Hibs in that final we’d have a real chance of winning. We knew those guys would do their jobs. The other semi-final is an interesting one. Aberdeen have turned the corner a bit with results and performance. Hearts are needing a big win — so it’s going to be a good weekend.”

Goalkeeping hope

Davidson believes Clark will win back the number one shirt at Hearts in the future. Praising the goalkeeper’s development, he added: ““It’s brilliant. It’s always great to see players developing. Ali McCann’s similar. I was assistant manager to Tommy Wright when Ali and Zander were just starting on their journey. To see them progressing is great.

“Zander, he went on loan to a couple of clubs and learned plenty from mistakes. When he knew he was number one that’s when he performed to his best. Right now, it’s hard for them because obviously Craig Gordon’s also a top goalkeeper. It’s serious competition. Hopefully we’ll see Zander back between the goal-posts pretty soon.”

