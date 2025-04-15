13 players that have represented Hearts and Aberdeen ahead of Scottish Cup showdown

Hearts can take a major step towards claiming their first major silverware since 2012 and move to the brink of European qualification when they face Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday lunchtime.

After seeing off Brechin City, St Mirren and Dundee, Neil Critchley’s men now stand just 90 minutes away from a first Scottish Cup final appearance in three years. More importantly, securing a spot in the final could well wipe away the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Premiership top six and secure another crack at Europe if champions elect Celtic can see off St Johnstone in the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Aberdeen will provide the opposition for Hearts when they walk out at Wembley and the Dons will provide stern opposition after taking five league points from their three league games with Critchley’s men so far this season.

A whole host of familiar faces will be in the Dons lineup - and there are some players that have represented both clubs throughout their long and proud histories.