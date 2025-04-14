Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hearts rival has opened up on how they turned frustrating for the Gorgie side- and what he felt coming from Jambo fans.

Stephen O’Donnell says Motherwell learned the lessons of defeat at Tynecastle to batten down the hatches and stop Hearts in their tracks.

Neil Critchley’s side failed to make the top six on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at Fir Park. It’s been a mixed bag against the Steelmen for Hearts this season, having lost 3-1 in Lanarkshire earlier this campaign but beating them 1-0 at Tynecastle at the turn of the year.

That match, in O’Donnell’s view, is where Hearts managed to outperform Motherwell in every area of the pitch. As they sensed tensions rising from the away end, the Scotland international says the home team looked to calm their visitors down under new manager Michael Wimmer.

Motherwell tactics vs Hearts

O’Donnell, who’s side are eighth, five points above the relegation play-off spot and a point behind Hearts in seventh commented: “It was important that we didn’t lose the game. Near the end it started to bring a bit more entertainment. I felt we performed well. We calmed Hearts down, their fans turned on them at half time.

“Hearts showed at Tynecastle last time that they outclassed us in every department. So it was important that we reacted, we competed and we did that. Hopefully we can get the win next time around that will hopefully be enough to be safe. I think one more win should be fine, even if it’s not mathematically sure. It’s very tight, everyone is beating everyone.

“We want to be safe as quickly as we can and then hopefully if we manage to do that we can build towards next season. It’s been stop-start, the manager has come in with new ideas and we need to make sure we address the squad to deliver those ideas.”

Good result

O’Donnell feels it was a good result for Motherwell as he paid credit to Hearts. He said: “We’d have loved to finish in the top six. Whether we’d have deserved it over the piece, I’m not too sure. But it wouldn’t have mattered how we did it. You still want to be in there. Again, we were there competing. We competed with a good Hearts side. We aim to finish seventh and that’s what the target has got to be. Players are playing for their futures - whether players want to move on to better things or fighting for a club.

“That’s the nature of football. There will be motivation from everyone. And there will be boys hoping to get back fit and can have a positive impact on the season as well. Lots to play for, it’s a big squad so hopefully we can see everyone and if we’re good enough for next season. As soon as the manager comes in, it’s an audition so you need to prove you are worth your salary.

“Hopefully personally I can deliver enough. I know I’m in contract but things can change in football. The manager can build something special, something good and everyone should look to be a part of it. It was a bit kamikaze for the last 15 minutes from both sides but it was a good positive result to get a draw against a good Hearts side.”