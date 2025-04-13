Deep disappointment has enveloped Hearts after Saturday’s goalless draw at Motherwell ensured Neil Critchley’s men had failed to secure a place in the Premiership top six.

The task was clear for the Hearts players as they knew a win at Fir Park in the final game before the split would allow them to see off the challenges of their hosts and St Mirren and take their place in the top six for the remainder of the season. However, the goalless draw with the Steelmen coupled with St Mirren’s 3-2 home win against Ross County meant it was the Buddies that were sat above the dotted line come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

There is still plenty to play for during the rest of the season for Critchley’s side as they look to secure a place in the Scottish Cup final. There will be a need for their key players to come to the fore - but who have been the most consistent players for Hearts this season? We take a look with the help of the stats experts at WhoScored.