Hearts provide Scottish Cup ticket update as 'positive' Scottish FA talks spark Hampden boost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There will be even more Jambos cheering on Hearts at Hampden later this month as the club secure more tickets for their Scottish Cup semi final with Aberdeen.
The Tynecastle side quickly sold out their initial allocation for the match at Hampden Park on April 19th. That had fans who did not get a golden ticket for the game scrambling but there will now be fresh opportunity to gain access as just under 2,000 more tickets have been secured.
Prices are £40 for adults and Over 65s & Under 16s are priced at £20, with those purchasing allowed to buy a maximum of four.
Hearts delight
A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that the club has secured an additional allocation of tickets for our Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. A further 1,941 tickets will be available for Hearts fans to purchase in the South Upper section of the national stadium. Tickets will go on general sale from 11am on Sunday 6th April, and will be available to purchase by visiting Hearts eTickets or by dropping into the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle Park.
“More than 20,000 Jambos snapped up their tickets as the club sold out its original allocation and a secondary one in just four days.
“Following positive discussions with the Scottish FA, who the club thanks for their assistance, even more Hearts fans will have the opportunity to support the boys in maroon at Hampden. Supporters should note that ALL tickets for this match will be digital. There will be NO paper tickets.
“Tickets will be sold by the club, but distributed by the SFA via the Hampden app. The club will publish a step-by-step guide when we receive it to help supporters through the process. After purchasing, tickets will be sent to the account holder. So, if you intend to buy tickets on someone else's behalf, using their reference number, the tickets will be linked to the email address associated with the reference number used. We recommend all supporters check their registered email via eTickets prior to purchase.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.