All of the information you need ahead of Hearts' home game with Premiership rivals Dundee United.

Hearts face a key clash in the race for European competition when they take on Dundee United at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Terrors are sat in fifth place in the Premiership table and lie five points ahead of Neil Critchley’s men as both sides prepare for the penultimate fixture before the league split takes place. Hearts head into the game on the back of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at league leaders and title favourites Celtic - but will hope to replicate the 1-0 away win they claimed against Jim Goodwin’s side in January as a James Penrice goal claimed all three points at Tannadice. The visitors, who lie three points behind third placed Hibs, have been in somewhat mixed form in recent weeks after winning two, losing two and drawing one of their last five fixtures.

With just hours to go ahead of what could be a decisive game in the battle for European places, we take a look at everything you need to know as Hearts continue their push for the top four.

What has Neil Critchley said about Hearts v Dundee United?

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the Evening News ahead of Sunday’s game, he said: “We changed the system on Saturday but I still thought our principles were evident. We just want to become better at trying to implement our principles for the duration of the game - that's in and out of possession. That takes time, a lot of work and it's a work in progress. Against Celtic, you are practicing a lot of those principles without the ball because of the opposition's quality. Against Dundee United at home, I'd say that might be slightly different. Our approach to the game will be different but we do want to be consistent in how we want to play the game.”

What is the latest team news ahead of Hearts v Dundee United?

Hearts are boosted by the news Jamie McCart and Craig Halkett are back in contention after recovering from respective thigh and hamstring injuries. However, a knee injury means Gerald Taylor will miss out along with Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley.

Who has been named as referee for Hearts v Dundee United?

Nick Walsh has been appointed as referee for Sunday’s game and he will be assisted by Calum Spence and Daniel McFarlane. Andrew Dallas has been confirmed as VAR official and his assistant will be Graeme Stewart. Hearts will have unhappy memories of their last fixture overseen by Walsh after he was the man in the middle for their 2-1 home defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hibs on Boxing Day.

Is Hearts v Dundee United live on television?

Yes, Premier Sports has chosen the fixture for live broadcast the game live and their coverage will get underway at 2pm, half an hour before kick-off. Futher details on live streaming, how to watch the coverage and to subscribe can be found here.