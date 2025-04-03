Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tynecastle striker made history in the UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is entirely understandable that James Wilson is still processing last month’s events. Being Scotland’s youngest ever international footballer is an enormous accolade. The 18-year-old Hearts forward is not easily overwhelmed and seems to be managing his prodigious rise maturely, but still admits the honour is difficult to digest.

“To be honest, it's not really sunk in,” he says. “I'm still doing my school work, so doing all this is still just normal life. My mum and dad remind me a little bit that I am Scotland's youngest ever player, but it hasn't really sunk in with me.” He nonetheless talks openly with the Edinburgh News about playing for Scotland, his international future, and why he dipped a toe in international waters with Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s appearance as a substitute in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece was a moment in time. He took the field aged 18 years and 17 days, beating the likes of John Lambie, Kieran Tierney, Willie Henderson and Denis Law. “It was a great experience for me to be around players that are playing at the top level in Europe. You see the standard they're at, you see them in training, you see how they prepare for games and everything like that. That was a really good experience,” he says.

“Greece are a good side with the pace they can break at. They were quite a young side in the second game especially, which was nice to see. I think you just realise how quick the game is when you get to that level. The athletes that are playing on the pitch, everyone's mobile, it's a lot quicker.”

Established faces went out of their way to make the teenage newcomer feel at home within the Scotland camp. “I mean, they were all great with me,” adds Wilson. “They were all really having little quiet chats here and there, just saying: 'How are you enjoying it? How's the camp? There was no-one especially, but everyone was really good with me. It's a good group of guys there in the squad, so they all helped out.”

Clarke also took the player aside. “When we did have chats, it was more: 'How are you enjoying it? First of all, how are you and the boys enjoying the camp, is everything good?' I think I kind of knew what he wanted from me - just the ability to probably stretch the game and run it behind. I think that's probably something I could add to the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland international choice for Hearts striker

The notion that Scotland simply had to cap Wilson is unshakeable given he was eligible to play for four countries. He qualified for England through his mother, as well as Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland through his father’s side of the family. A call-up from the Irish FA saw him don the green jersey whilst still a Riccarton youth academy player, and Northern Ireland would certainly have moved to cap him had Scotland not acted.

“I always wanted to play for Scotland. Thankfully, I got the opportunity to do that,” smiles Wilson. “I played for Northern Ireland's Under-17s. They came in first before the Scotland's Under-16s came in. I wanted to go and try the experience, just go and see it. I really enjoyed that.”

He now has the luxury of flitting between Scotland’s senior and Under-21 squads for the next few years. Form with Hearts will determine which category the Scottish FA coaching staff place him in. “I don't know. It's up to them, really,” is Wilson’s response. “I need to just perform on the pitch. I need to play better than I played on Saturday [against Celtic]. I need to perform and be playing minutes and doing well. Whatever happens, whatever squad they put me in, I need to try and perform when I'm there too. I think it's just about focusing on me and trying to do well.”

He isn’t one to seek the limelight but it has been unavoidable of late. Attention now is on the business end of the season with Hearts. “Yeah, I just focus on playing football here. Once it [the March international camp] was done, it was about: 'Can I get ready for the next Hearts game?' I think just taking it in my stride, I guess.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing 3-0 at Celtic Park, Hearts host Dundee United on Sunday before travelling to Motherwell next Saturday in their final two pre-split fixtures. Points are essential to secure a top-six place. “We're looking to win both those games. First of all, aim to get top six and then from there, hopefully, push it on to as high as we can,” says Wilson, who believes a European place is still a realistic possibility for the Edinburgh club.

“I think we hope so. Results have got to go our way. We've got to go and get the points ourselves. It's not out of reach, but I think the first target is obviously to get top six and then we can push from there.”