Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership run-in is a difficult one for the Edinburgh club

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you play for Hearts, you get judged in every game and rightly so.” Neil Critchley is nothing if not a realist. Hearts’ season overall has been underwhelming as they sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership with two games remaining until the split. They need points to guarantee a top-six place and maintain a chance of European qualification.

Dundee United visit Tynecastle Park this Sunday in the first of those two important fixtures. Hearts lost 3-0 at league-leaders Celtic last week, which is no disgrace in itself but nonetheless disappointing for head coach Critchley given all the goals came in the first half to kill the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We make a judgment on players every time they cross the white line,” he admits. “I watched the game back to confirm your feelings or change your thoughts. We started very well. Unfortunately, the first two times Celtic get to our goal, they score. That's the quality they've got. You don't face that quality every week and we got punished.

“I thought the character of the players and their perseverance in the second half was brilliant. With the mentality they showed, I couldn't ask any more from them. You always learn from every game. I will take a lot from last Saturday's game. You want to play against the best, that's when you learn the most. Sometimes, even though you don't want to do that, you can learn more about your players and each other in defeat.”

So what did he learn? And how relevant is it to this weekend? The Englishman used a three-man defence with wing-backs but found Hearts rather open in midfield as a result. “We changed the system on Saturday but I still thought our principles were evident,” he says. “We just want to become better at trying to implement our principles for the duration of the game - that's in and out of possession. That takes time, a lot of work and it's a work in progress.

Celtic loss, then Dundee United and Motherwell to come as Hearts seek SPFL Premiership top-six spot

“Against Celtic, you are practicing a lot of those principles without the ball because of the opposition's quality. Against Dundee United at home, I'd say that might be slightly different. Our approach to the game will be different but we do want to be consistent in how we want to play the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley is nearly six months into his Gorgie ‘work in progress’. He has had one transfer window in which five new players arrived to strengthen the squad. At least the same number, probably more, will be recruited over the summer. In 14 games since the turn of the year, Hearts have amassed 10 wins, three defeats and a draw under the Englishman’s tutelage. He guided them clear of the Premiership’s relegation zone into mid-table but the job is only just starting. He needs time to continue building but is realistic enough to know there is often not much of that particular commodity in modern football.

“The only way you get that time is by winning games,” he acknowledges. “You always have the bigger picture in mind, where you want to get to, what the end game is, what you want your team to look like further down the road. I do think about that and we're working on that behind the scenes. We work every day to develop the players we've got here right now.

“Naturally, when it gets to transfer windows - we've had one already with another to come in the summer - there are players out of contract or not in favour and you are always looking to improve the team. My job is to improve the players I've got here right now, along with the staff. I like to think that's been a strength of mine, developing the players within the building. Not enough emphasis is put on that. We work tirelessly to do that because that's what you love doing, working with players and improving them. Hopefully, they then take you on the journey you want to go on.”

United sit fifth in the Premiership, five points better off than Hearts, but they have lost eight of their last 14 games. Five wins and a draw in that period indicate an inconsistent side. Manager Jim Goodwin will be relatively satisfied with their current league position as a newly-promoted club, and they head to Edinburgh after beating Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had a great result at the weekend to bounce back from losing the derby against Dundee,” Critchley points out. “They are fifth in the league after getting promoted so they are having a very good season under an experienced manager. In Sam Dalby, they obviously have a forward scoring goals this season and they have experience right throughout their team. We know it will be tough on Sunday. United just went to Ross County, kept and clean sheet and won the game. That's a difficult place to go, but we know what we need to do.

“Dalby has done extermely well. He is obviously a very good target, dangerous in the air, you put the ball in the box and you know he can score. We have to be really aware of him and not give him any chances inside the penalty area. He has shown he is a good finisher so we need to do our best to keep him quiet.”

Critchley’s own selection issues are getting easier, or more difficult, depending how you perceive it. Players returning from injury give him more options and that inevitably means leaving some out. Only defender Gerald Taylor and midfielder Aidan Denholm are unavailable this weeken.

“It gives me a few selection problems,” says the manager. “I might have to disappoint a few people at the weekend but it puts us in a strong position. You want everyone competing for places because we have some big games coming up. I'm sure the players will want to be involved in those games.”