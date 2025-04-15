Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts icon has provided his take on fan frustrations - and what club decision makers can learn from heated rivals.

John Robertson reckons Hearts need a statement result this weekend as they take on Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup semi final.

The iconic Gorgie striker has provided his verdict after Neil Critchley’s side missed out on the Premiership’s top six. It has sparked disgruntlement within the fanbase and those in attendance at Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Motherwell showed their frustrations at full time.

Robertson believes going down the road of chopping and changing managers is a game Hearts must learn from errors made by rivals Hibs. That said, he insists that a ‘signature’ victory over Aberdeen can ease tension beginning to boil.

John Robertson on Hearts disgruntlement

He said: “In the management game, all you ever ask for is time. A decent amount of time to put in your philosophies, pick up whatever you've inherited, put over your philosophies, and then start to get the jigsaw puzzle in place. I can see why Hearts fans get frustrated, because there's been different formations. I think he started 4-4-2, there's been 4-3-3, he's been the diamond of late. And also a back five once, I think he tried against Celtic for tactical reasons.

"So I think Hearts fans, if the results are going well, fans will not look into things too much. When things are not going well, or perceived to not be going well, they really super-analyse things. They'll come up with all sorts of theories and bits and bobs. But football management, you know eventually it comes down to results. Hearts fans will look at it and say, he's not won any games against Celtic, or Rangers, or Aberdeen, Hibs, etc. So they'll look at it and think, he needs to start winning those games. But he's got enough points from the other games to show that he's heading in the right direction.

"You do need a signature result, there's no doubt about it. As I say, Hearts fans will look at this now and go, a win on Saturday will go a long way. It'll cut everything out, it'll allow Neil to concentrate on what he needs to do to the end of the season. Because as I say, I think, when you look at it, there just seems to be, right now because of the new partnership with Jamestown, there's a lot of talk about a clear out in the summer. So players might be thinking, I need to go and show I'm capable to stay here, or am I one of the ones that's going to be released?

“So there's a lot of uncertainty about the situation at the moment. And you've got to deal with these situations. Neil comes across very eloquent, he's very quiet, he does a lot of talking on the training ground. But as a manager, you need results. There's no doubt everybody will be disappointed not to have reached the top six. But you look at where he was when he took over, I think he's done enough to merit a summer to look at who they're going to bring in, how they're going to bring them in. But that ultimately is going to be a decision for people on the board, how they see it.

"But fans have got to understand, there needs to be a bit of stability. At some stage it's difficult, because everybody's on top, you can't stop that. But sometimes you need to take a deep breath and give a bit of stability to the club and see where that takes you. "Because you can't keep chopping and changing managers.”

Hibs lessons

Robertson added: “You only have to look across the city. David Gray was under immense pressure, Hibs had chopped and changed managers regularly, but they gave him that little bit more time, and he stuck with them, and stuck with them. Suddenly now, 17 games unbeaten. There were a lot of Hibs fans out there who thought, I'm not sure he's the man for us. But now understand that he is, because he's got his team where he wants them to be. He's changed his formation, he's got results, got some big, big results as well. He's won two of the three derbies, he's beaten Rangers, he's beaten Celtic, beaten Aberdeen, beaten Dundee United.

“And sometimes, that's what happens. Hearts fans will look at what Hibs are doing, and immediately say, well their manager's winning big games. Why is our manager not doing it? And vice versa. I've seen in the past, Hibs fans will have looked at exactly the same, and thought, well how are Hibbs going to do it, but we are. So sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, buckle up, and enjoy the ride. Sometimes it'll be good, sometimes it'll not be so good."

