Here is what the rest of the Premiership season looks like for Hearts.

Hearts’ post split Premiership fixtures have been confirmed.

Their final run of matches starts at home to Dundee and the season ends away at Kilmarnock. The Jambos are in the bottom six after a disappointing end to the pre split fixture schedule. Defeat to Dundee United and drawing at Motherwell had them blow two chances to get into the top half and ended any hopes of European football through the league format.

They take on Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup semi final this Saturday. Here are the fixtures Hearts have remaining this season in the league.

Hearts post split fixtures

Hearts vs Dundee (April 26th, 3PM)

Ross County vs Motherwell (May 3rd, 3PM)

Hearts vs Motherwell (May 10th, 3PM)

Hearts vs St Johnstone (May 14th, 7:45PM, Sky Sports may pick a matchday 37 game in due course)

Kilmarnock vs Hearts (May 18th, 3PM)

Player reaction

Speaking after the game at Motherwell, goalkeeper Craig Gordon said: “We have to go there and win. There's nothing else for it. If we don't do that then the only other thing we've got to play for is making sure we get enough points not to be involved in the relegation battle. It's very disappointing not to get that top-six place. We've not taken our chances but it's not just one game.

"When it comes to this stage in the season, it's about everything that's gone before, and we've just not been good enough. We've not got the points required to at least get in the top six but, let's be honest, that's not really our aim at the start of the season. It should be a lot higher than that. There aren't a lot of points between everybody in that bottom six so it's going to be all to play for, and we're still going to have to win matches.

"So there's no point in us feeling sorry for ourselves. It's very disappointing to be in that half of the league, but we need to go and make sure we win games. We've got five left in the league, and we need to make sure we stay in the league then we look forward to next season and start again. But right now everybody needs to stand up. It's not just one person, everybody has got to be accountable for what's happened and move on.

"We all need to be professional and get on with the job and do it to the best of our abilities. There's no time for feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to go again."