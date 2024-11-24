The Costa Rican forward was concerned about the reaction in Edinburgh

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A select few Hearts fans booed Kenneth Vargas onto the field as a substitute during Saturday night’s defeat by Celtic at Tynecastle Park. The Costa Rican forward won’t have been surprised by that reaction following comments made about his future and Scottish football in general during the recent international break.

Vargas, 22, was reported as saying he could leave Hearts in January due to a clause in his five-year contract and that he wanted to “play against better-level players”. He claims he was misinterpreted speaking to ESPN in his homeland and contacted his Hearts team-mate Cammy Devlin asking for help with the matter. Vargas was concerned how his reported words would be perceived in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got an indication during the 4-1 loss to Celtic but Devlin stated team-mates would rally round. “I didn't see anything while he was away,” explained Devlin. “I was in Scotland and he texted me saying: 'Can you please help me? I've been misinterpreted.' Obviously it's the language thing. I hadn't actually seen what was the interview or whatever, so I was texting him back and forth and then obviously saw the article. I just told him: 'The only way you can win them [fans] back is by working your socks off and scoring a few goals.

READ MORE: Mounting troubles at Cercle Brugge ahead of Hearts tie

“Kenny's a young kid and maybe whatever he said he shouldn't have said, but he's a lovely guy and I can say hand on my heart that he absolutely loves being here. We've got a really good rapport with him. I don't think he would have signed his five-year deal if he didn't love being here, so I know he loves being here. Maybe he said a few things that, you know, a bit naive and he probably regrets saying, but yeah, he's just a kid and I know that he'll keep working hard. Hopefully the goals start falling for him and hopefully he can win them back over, but I can completely understand the misunderstanding kind of thing.”

Hearts intend to hold talks with Vargas in the coming days regarding his comments. A delay returning to Scotland meant he did not arrive back until Friday, 24 hours before the Celtic game. Devlin added that Vargas, rather than being flippant, was genuinely upset by the issue and the impression it would create back at his club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, 100 per cent. He texted me straight away,” said the Australian. “I'm really close with him and like I say, he texted me saying: 'Can you please help me? I've been misunderstood.' I hadn't seen it at that time, but yeah, listen, I love him. He's a really good guy and like I say, he loves being here and it definitely would upset him because you don't want to upset anyone. That's not what he's like.

“You can't put any of your team-mates to the side. I know what it's like coming from the other side of the world and it's harder for him, he doesn't speak English, even though the Scottish accent doesn't sound like English sometimes! You've got to put your arm around him. He's a young kid, like I say, and coming from the other side of the world, he's got no family here and he's just got to put his head down and work hard. That's the only thing you can do, it's our job at the end of the day.”

How Vargas performs for Hearts over the coming weeks will have a major bearing on whether he can redeem himself completely and move on. “I think he's got to show on the pitch his mindset, which he does, to be fair,” said Devlin. “I feel like Kenny is similar to me in terms of: He will run himself into the ground, he'll work as hard as he can and things aren't falling for him in front of goal and things like this. I think he's scored 10 goals in his first season last year as a 21-year-old kid coming from Costa Rica, so there are signs there of a really good player. You see every day, he's a great kid, honestly, and a really good player and I just want him to do so well, like I do with all the boys.

“Moussa [Drammeh] coming on on Saturday after having such a hard start and scoring such a good goal against Celtic - within himself, he would feel really good about that. You've just got to get around boys like that, not speaking English, it's so hard, but I'm sure Kenny's got to put himself in a position where the fans go: 'Look, he's working hard.' And then they'll buy back into him, I'm sure.”

READ MORE: Suspension hits Hearts after Celtic defeat